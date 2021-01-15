Myles Baro to continue soccer career at Life Pacific

When the first Life Pacific University men’s soccer team comes on to the pitch for its debut in early February, Myles Baro will be part of it.
Baro is a former Righetti High School and Hancock College standout whose brother, Maisen Baro, also went on to a collegiate soccer career after playing for Righetti and Hancock.
Maisen is a goalkeeper. Myles Baro is a striker.
“We’re due to start practice Jan. 27 and start the season Feb. 4,” Myles said.
Life Pacific is a small, private Christian university located in San Dimas. Myles Baro said he received a partial athletic scholarship, as well as financial aid to go there.
“They are an NAIA program, so they can’t give full athletic scholarships,” said Baro.
What the program did give him, “will keep going throughout the time I’m there,” Baro said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is rampaging through California, and Los Angeles County has been the hardest one hit.
Nonetheless, “We’ve been cleared by the County twice,” Myles Baro said.
“I’ve been told we will have a season.”
The striker said he will start classes at Life Pacific next week, likely with virtual learning.
“I will move into my dorm room either Friday or Saturday,” he said. “I have to wait for my COVID-19 test to come back negative.”
Myles Baro said Life Pacific coach Shaun Harris spoke to him while he was a Righetti senior about joining Life Pacific's inaugural program, which was slated to start its season in the fall of 2020.
The 2019 Righetti graduate said an injury set him back, and the pandemic delayed the launch of the Life Pacific men’s soccer program.
“I got hurt at Righetti, and that set me back six months,” said Baro.
“I decided to play a year at Hancock, just to get my timing and skills back.”
As for the Life Pacific soccer program, Baro said the pandemic scrubbed the initial season before it ever got started.
Baro said Harris kept in touch with him, and now he’s raring to go for the Warriors’ debut.
“I’ve kept in shape,” said Baro. Baro said he’s worked out regularly with a Hancock women’s soccer coach and has also been doing a lot of running.
Baro said there is not much going on on or near Life Pacific. He said that’s fine with him.
“Places like Cal Poly and the Cal State schools, there are campus hangouts. I didn’t want that. I want to play soccer and get my education, without distractions.”
“I’m going to major in human development and psychology,” Myles Baro said. “I hope to become a psychologist.”
Player of the Decade - Boys Basketball - Final Four
No. 1 Keith Datu vs. No. 4 David Terrones
No. 1 Keith Datu, St. Joseph
6-foot-7, 210 pounds, Class of 2014
Stats: 1,448 points, 935 rebounds, 305 blocks, 75 assists and 73 steals in 118 career games. Averaged 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds per game.
College: Played at Chico State
vs.
No. 4 David Terrones, Cabrillo
6-foot, 170 pounds, Class of 2010
Stats: Averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 steals All-Area MVP in 2010, LPL MVP.
No. 1 Keith Datu vs. No. 4 David Terrones
No. 2 Gage Gomez vs. No. 3 JoJo Walker
No. 2 Gage Gomez, Arroyo Grande
6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Class of 2020
Stats: Averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game as a senior. Named All-Area OPOY, Mountain League co-MVP.
College: Freshman walk-on at UCSB.
No. 3 JoJo Walker, St. Joseph
6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Class of 2017
Stats: 1,867 points, 320 rebounds, 551 assists, 202 steals. Averaged 20.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.2 steals per game in 93 career games. All-Area MVP, All-Area OPOY.
College: Played at Portland.
No. 2 Gage Gomez vs. No. 3 JoJo Walker
Player of the Decade Round Two
