After Ryan Morgan got the initial head start, Jacob Nunez is finally done playing catch-up.

Morgan and Nunez are cousins. Morgan was born about 14 hours before Nunez. They then grew up as competitive athletes before spending the last four years playing football together at Lompoc High School.

On Wednesday, both pledged to play football at Arizona State, signing their National Letters of Intent at the same exact time. 

But, for now anyways, Nunez has the lead. The offensive lineman will join Arizona State next month as an early enrollee. 

"I get there the 9th and I start the 11th," Nunez said of the school located in Tempe, Arizona.

Nunez and Morgan spoke after a signing ceremony was held at the Boys and Girls Club in Lompoc Wednesday night.

"I graduate from Lompoc High School and I'm done, it's over with," Nunez said of high school. "I've been thinking about (enrolling early) since the summer. It's hard but I like a challenge, it's the next step."

Morgan, who had originally committed to Wyoming, was still a bit frazzled after signing with ASU and taken dozens of pictures with former teammates, friends and family members.

"No," the 6-foot-3 tight end said when asked if the feeling had sunken in yet. "Honestly, it hasn't. I know I'm going there, but I just can't absorb it."

The cousins will play for former NFL defensive back and head coach Herm Edwards, who's in his second year as head coach at Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 7-5 this year and preparing to take on Florida State in the Sun Bowl. 

"Definitely when I was a kid this was the plan," Morgan said of joining Nunez as the Division I level. "We were going to play college football together and then go to the NFL. But as we got older, we thought maybe not, it's a little bit tougher than we thought. But now it's happening."

Morgan will wrap up his senior year of basketball at LHS this winter and perhaps play baseball and/or track and field in the spring before heading to Arizona State. 

Morgan and Nunez signed their letters of intent inside the packed gym at the club off Ocean Avenue in Lompoc surrounded by dozens of supporters and family members. Both of them sat at a table with their grandmother Juanita in the middle. Jacob's mother April and Ryan's mom Claudia, who are sisters, stood by.  

"It's unbelievable, I'm really blessed," Juanita Nunez said. "I have two boys, born a day apart, they're almost the same height. I just can't believe it."

"It's pretty emotional, it's pretty surreal," said Claudia Terrones, Ryan's mom and the athletic director at Lompoc High. "When we gave birth to our kids we never would've thought in a million years that they'd be going to the same school together, let alone playing football together. I thought my kid would be a basketball-slash-baseball player. We knew Jacob would be going somewhere in football.

"This is just icing on the cake. Our whole family is super proud of them and happy to be a part of it."

Nunez grew up in Nipomo and played for the Nipomo Cowboys youth team before moving to Lompoc and attending LHS. He and Ryan rarely played competitive football together before high school. 

A few Nipomo High football players joined the dozens of LHS football players that attended the ceremony. 

"I'm from there, a lot of my good friends are from there," Nunez said of Nipomo. "To have people here from Nipomo, it means the world to me."

Nunez is ready for the next step in his journey, though, moving beyond Nipomo and Lompoc.

"I feel like it's a new chapter. I've got to start all over and get back to work," Nunez said. "It's time to work and perfect my craft. It's a whole new level up there in college. I know I'm going to compete up there."

Though they're both heading to a Power 5 school together, that doesn't mean Nunez and Morgan are done competing against each other. 

"That's going to be one of the things we're going to do, we're going to have competitions or side-bets. Maybe 'I'm going to get the first pancake block' or something like that," Morgan said. "It's really exciting."

