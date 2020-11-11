Linebacker Fenton Will, a St. Joseph grad, preparing for a busy 2021 at Cal Poly

Player Profile: Fenton Will Cal Poly LB, JR. 266 career tackles, 26.5 tackles-for-loss at SJHS

Also had 10.5 sacks in high school

Made 38 total tackles last season.

Red-shirt JR has 46 career tackles

Fenton Will has waited patiently for his turn on the Cal Poly defense.

In 2019, as a redshirt sophomore, Will made his biggest impact to date with the Mustangs.

The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker played in 11 games, making three starts, while making 38 tackles. Will had seven tackles in eight games in 2018.

Now, after a long layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Will is chomping at the bit to get back on the field for the 2021 spring season... and a potential 2021 fall season.

"I can't wait to play as much football as I've got left," Will said at Cal Poly's fall camp. "As long as the NCAA lets me play, I'm here to play. I love this game, it's given me a lot of opportunities in my life.

"So, in the next year, I'm hoping to get two seasons in."

Cal Poly's 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic and a six-game Big Sky Conference slate was released earlier this month. Cal Poly's spring season is scheduled to start Feb. 27 vs. Southern Utah. Cal Poly would then play a complete fall season later next year.

"We've taken so much time off, it feels good to be back playing football after training on our own for so long," Will said during camp. "Everything feels like it's starting to come together, so it's exciting."