Someone new will rise the Lee Central Coast Newspapers All-Area Most Valuable Player award in the girls basketball spectrum for the first time since 2016.
After Cabrillo’s Erin Jenkins won the honor back-to-back years, she has since moved on to Northwest Nazarene University – which leaves this award in an up-for-grabs scenario.
But much like the boys basketball list compiled recently, I will highlight key returners this winter on each team for the girls basketball side.
This season will sure be weird with Jenkins not on a Central Coast court, Righetti’s Zane Sheckherd and Lompoc’s Danielle Morgan shooting the ball for their respective teams, as all three are now playing college basketball. But that doesn’t mean the region isn’t loaded with talent on the floor.
Here are some players worth keeping a close eye on this winter:
Cabrillo
Jesse Jenkins, guard: The younger sister to Erin is already leading the Conquistadores on the scoring end.
Alexa McCune, forward: Look for McCune to provide the inside element for CHS – just like her sisters before her.
Kiki Dial, guard: Fully healthy from a devastating knee injury last season, Dial is a capable 3-point shooter and valuable defender for the CIF State Playoff qualifier from a year ago.
Lompoc
Mya Mendoza, guard: She plays fast, which is to the liking of head coach Claudia Terrones because she’s long preferred a fast paced attack. Mendoza ignited the Braves’ offense as a freshman last year.
Bella Robles, forward: The four-year returner of this year’s group, Robles provides a blocking and scoring presence in the key for LHS.
Kayla Taylor, forward: The 6-foot-tall junior is anticipated to help Robles inside for the perennial playoff contender Braves.
Santa Ynez
Lita Wright, guard: Was All-Los Padres League as a sophomore. She’s expected to be a cornerstone for newly promoted head coach Jayson Finley.
Malia Loos, guard: “Malia is the best shooter I’ve seen”: Those were words from Finley when he spoke to our Elliot Stern earlier this year.
Marlies Cortez, center/forward: Also a volleyball player, Cortez gives Finley a solid defensive presence this winter.
Righetti
Mercedes Arredondo, guard: I would envision the returning senior Arredondo as the go-to scoring option this winter for the Warriors, as they transition without Sheckherd.
Alijah Paquet, guard: Paquet is a steal machine on defense and capable of getting on a hot streak from 3-point land.
Malia Cabigon, forward: Rising sophomore adds much needed size (5-foot-11) for the CIF Central Section newcomer this winter.
Pioneer Valley
Rayvynn Anielski, guard: In 24 games, she averaged 10.5 points per game according to Max Preps. The returning junior also dropped 22 points against CIF playoff qualifiers Arroyo Grande and Righetti last season.
Aalyah Moreno, guard: The sophomore scored a combined 55 points in the last five games to close out last year.
Santa Maria
Iceis McNutt, guard: Another freshman last season who showed her shooting and passing skills on varsity last season.
St. Joseph
Maddie Miller, guard: She’s capable of reaching double digits in scoring and in rebounding. I should also add she can steal the ball too.
Corey Fowler, guard: She’s a returning captain who provides another strong defensive presence for the Knights.
Valley Christian Academy
Savannah Trenkle, forward: She’s one of four seniors for the Lions who will be expected to bring size and rebounds all season long for VCA.
Mayley DeBernardi, guard: The fellow returning senior will be one of the floor leaders for VCA along with Trenkle.
Grace Cose, forward: She’s one of four Lion players who stand at 5-foot-10 according to Max Preps. Scored 12 points in the season opening 39-19 win over Providence.
Orcutt Academy
Vanessa Salazar, point guard: She’s entering her third season on varsity as a junior. Salazar’s points per game total increased to 10.6 last season.
Mariah Lopez forward: Like Salazar, she’s entering year No. 3 on varsity as a junior. And like her teammate, Lopez saw a spike in points per game last year at 8.9 PPG. She’s also the tallest Spartan at 6-foot-1.
Nipomo
The Simonson sisters: Shantille, the incoming junior, was third on the Titans last season in average points per game. Clarissa, a freshman on varsity one year ago, was second on the team in points.
Abbey Gutierrez, guard: She reached double figures in scoring in 13 of 26 games last season for NHS.
Hancock College
Tawni Lino, guard: In two years, she went from rehabbing her ACL to averaging 17 points through the Bulldogs’ first three games.
Danielle Morgan, guard: Considered one of the prized recruits for head coach Cary Nerelli. Morgan is a do-everything type who can shoot, defend and lead her four other teammates on the floor.