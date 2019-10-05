The Citrus College football team entered this Saturday non-league game at Hancock College unbeaten. The Owls are still unbeaten.
Citrus owned the third quarter, and that was enough to give the Glendora-based Owls a 23-7 win over the Bulldogs.
Citrus moved to 5-O. Hancock is 2-2.
“We’re having continuity issues on offense that we haven’t had in a while,” Hancock coach Kris Dutra said after the Bulldogs had the ball inside the Owls 30 five times in the first half but came away with just seven points on a Desmond Newkirk five-yard run late in the second quarter to tie it.
“Consistency on offense is our biggest issue right now,” said Dutra. “Part of that is moving guys around on the offensive line,” because of injuries.
After a 7-7 halftime score, the Bulldogs’ pass protection fell apart in the third quarter. So did their pass coverage and that, as they say, was that. The teams played a scoreless fourth quarter.
Jeremiah Lineberger beat the Hancock secondary’s coverage for the second time and, for the second time, hauled in a touchdown pass from Austin Zavala, this one deep in the end zone on fourth and 12 from the Bulldogs 25 for the winning score at the 7:51 mark of the third.
Zavala connected with Lineberger at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter for 55 yards and the first score of the game. With Lineberger behind them, two Bulldogs appeared to try for an interception. They bumped together and Lineberger caught the ball and scored.
On the next series after the eventual winning score, the long snap sailed far over Hancock punter Cade England’s head. England had to chase the ball into his end zone where, with Owls bearing down in him, he wisely fell on it for a safety.
The Owls started at their own 44 after the free kick. Six plays later, Zavala connected with an open Jeremiah Flores for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
With the score still tied at 7, the Owls knocked the ball out of Hancock quarterback Matt Garcia’s hand and recovered it at the Hancock 29 to set up the go-ahead score.
A sack of Garcia at his 28 preceded the bad snap with the Bulldogs set to punt that resulted in a safety.
Dutra said Hancock was down to one wide receiver, Rahsaan Young, at the end of the game. Everyone else, Hancock’s veteran coach said, was injured.
That included Hancock’s leading receiver Cajon Lakes. “He got hurt during the game,” Dutra said.
Though the Bulldogs are banged up, “I don’t want to make excuses,” Dutra said.
“We didn’t play well today. Citrus is a solid football team, but we should have beaten them.”
The Bulldogs had a chance to get a safety themselves. Citrus lineman Anthony Chism grabbed a tipped Garcia pass, apparently got turned around and started running the wrong way, toward his own end zone.
The Bulldogs inexplicably tackled him at the Citrus 28.
Citrus came into the game plus six in the takeaway-giveaway department. The Owls turned the ball over three times to the Bulldogs’ none in the first half. A Letravious Kingland interception set up the Newkirk score.
All four takeaways in the second half belonged to the Owls, who kept the Bulldogs to 76 yards on offense after the break.
Lineberger was the reception yards leader, with 69. Hancock’s DJ Whitmill was the rushing leader with 68 yards. The Bulldogs amassed 177 yards on the ground but it took them 52 rushes to get there.
Garcia struggled in his first start since apparently wresting the starting job from freshman Gavin Grondahl late in Hancock’s 42-23 win at West Los Angeles College last week.
Garcia, a sophomore who graduated from Pioneer Valley High School, was just 6-for-16 passing for 53 yards. He fumbled the ball away twice and was intercepted once, on the tipped pass that Chism ran the wrong way with.
The teams jawed at each other around midfield afterward. Event staff got between the teams and things did not escalate beyond, well, jawing.
Hancock has one non-league game left, at 6 p.m. next Saturday night at Antelope Valley.
Concerning his team’s somewhat unsettled situation on offense, “We’ll get it fixed,” Dutra said.
The Righetti High School girls water polo team hosted a three-team tournament at Righetti’s Rob Knight Pool Saturday and came away with a split.
The Warriors (11-9) lost one game and won one by an identical margin and nearly an identical score. The hosts lost 12-5 to Mountain View Saint Francis then beat Bakersfield Garces 13-6.
Saint Francis 12, Righetti 5
The Lancers led 4-2 at halftime then steadily pulled away to improve their record to13-2.
The Warriors couldn’t do much on offense against a rugged Lancers defense sparked by a good two-meter defender, Aaliyah Lax, and a good goalkeeper, Madison Spencer.
Sidney Alter pulled Righetti within 4-3 when she tossed in a long lob shot at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter and put her team within 7-4 with 54.10 seconds left in the quarter.
The Lancers salted the game away with three unanswered goals in the first three minutes of the fourth.
Courtney Okume out-scored Righetti by herself. She tallied six goals for the Lancers. Hailey Multz and Ellie Walker scored three goals apiece.
Alter finished with the two third-quarter goals. Three Righetti players scored a goal apiece.
Righetti 13, Garces 6
The Warriors scored on power plays on their first two possessions against the Rams (13-4) and went on to win handily.
Righetti led 7-2 after the first quarter, and the teams matched goals for the most part after that.
The host team’s halftime margin did reach 11-4.
The Warriors collected a lot of first quarter Rams turnovers. A defender would usually then flip the ball to goalkeeper Ella Hood and Hood would proceed to get the Righetti counter game going.
Both teams’ offenses bogged down a lot in the second half. When they did get off shots, Hood and her Garces counterpart, Ellie Waguespack, usually grabbed them or knocked them away.
Ella Green scored four Righetti goals. Quinn McGinty scored three, and Chloe Porter and Emily Lopez put in two apiece.
Abby Schechter scored all four Garces first half goals and she finished with a game high five. Lolo Winbish scored the other Rams goal.
Righetti will play at home at 4 p.m. Tuesday against former league rival San Luis Obispo in a non-league game.