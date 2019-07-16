LONATO del GARDA, Italy – Solvang’s Ashley Carroll became the first U.S. female shooter to win a world trap championship since 1999, a result that could propel her to a first Olympics in 2020.
Carroll, a 24-year-old Santa Ynez High School graduate competing at her seventh worlds, beat China’s Wang Xiaojing, the 2018 World silver medalist, by one target in the final while hitting 42 of 50 targets overall. The last U.S. woman to earn world gold in the event was Cindy Gentry two decades ago.
Carroll entered the shotgun championships in Lonato del Garda, Italy, ranked eighth in the world with a previous best world champs finish of sixth in 2017.
Carroll is no stranger to success having won the World Cup Gold Medal in 2018 and US national championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and a junior national championship in 2014.
Pirate Passes now on sale
The Pirate Pass for the 2019 school year is now on sale.
The savings card that benefits the Santa Ynez High School football program provides holders with discounts around the Santa Ynez Valley.
There are 79 merchants participating in the event. Users can take advantage of discounts, special savings and promotions reserved only for Pirate Pass card holders.
The cost is $50.
The Pirate Pass can be purchased online at www.sypiratefootball.com. The cards can also be purchased at Harrison Hardware, El Rancho Market, the State Farm office of Julia Tipolt, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Discover Buellton and Nielsen's Market.
SYHS needs coaches
Santa Ynez is looking for a junior varsity boys head water polo coach and a varsity girls head water polo coach.
Contact Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coach application.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at (805) 714-6018 for more information.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a head varsity football coach, a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.