Sophomores Crystal Gonzales and Zaiden Bakke drove in three runs apiece to lead the Hancock College softball team to a 14-0 win over visiting L.A. Pierce on Thursday in a Western State Conference game.
Hancock moved to 6-9 in Western State Conference play and 10-20 overall. Pierce fell to 0-14. The Bulldogs won their two meetings with the Brahmas this season by a combined score of 32-1.
Thursday's game was called after five innings due to the run rule.
Hancock set the tone in the first inning with four runs. Gonzales, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, later scored on a while pitch. Adiana Pacheco hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Bakke. Natalya Fuggs singled in Shaylyn Coy and later scored on a Pierce error on a ball it by Alexis Porter.
After Gonzales walked and Sabrina Ornelas singled, Bakke drove them both home with a triple to make it 6-0. After Coy walked, Pacheco drove in Bakke by reaching on a fielder’s choice.
Maddelyn Van Muysen-Barber and Gonzales drove in one run apiece in the third on ground balls to make it 9-0.
Hancock tacked on five more in the fourth on a RBI-ground out from Porter, a passed ball that allowed Pacheco to score, a two-run single from Gonzales, and a RBI-hit from Bakke.
The Bulldogs finished with 10 hits and drew four walks. Ornelas led the Bulldogs with three hits. Bakke went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and drove in three. Gonzales went 1-for-2 with 3 RBI and scored three times. Pacheco went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI.
Porter earned the win by throwing five shutout innings. She allowed three hits, walked one, and struck out three.
Hancock closes its home schedule on Saturday with a doubleheader against L.A. Mission. Games are scheduled to begin at 1 and 3 p.m.