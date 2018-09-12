Billy Vinnedge paced the sideline Tuesday afternoon, giving instruction to the Hancock College women's soccer team.
About 20 minutes after that game, Vinnedge paced the sideline and gave instruction to the Hancock men's soccer squad.
When all the action was over, Vinnedge had two coaching victories in hand. The first-year Hancock women's soccer coach saw his team beat College of the Sequoias 5-2 in a non-conference game. The veteran Hancock men's soccer coach saw that squad beat COS by the same score.
"No," Vinnedge replied with a chuckle when he was asked if he had ever coached two teams to victory on the same day before.
Vinnedge seemed more impressed with his players' effort, on both teams, than he did with the fact that he had coached both Hancock soccer teams to wins on the same day.
The Hancock women's soccer program is back in action after a hiatus last year because the Bulldogs couldn't get enough players.
"It's really tough to get a program going again," Vinnedge said. "It was an adjustment, coaching two teams at once.
"I"m really proud of the effort that the players made," he said of his women's team after Tatiana Silva scored twice to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.
"The ball movement by both teams was really good," said Vinnedge after Ulysses Cardona scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Hancock men win.
Hancock's women (1-2-1) won for the first time this year. The Hancock men are 2-2-1. The COS women are 0-4-0 and the COS men are 0-3-1.
Both Hancock teams have a tie and a win to show for their last two games. Both played to a 2-2 tie, though against different teams, in their respective outings before the Tuesday games at Hancock.
Vinnedge has given ample credit to his assistants for the work they do, and assistants for both teams were doing their share of coaching Tuesday.
So was Vinnedge.
"Good. Good!," Vinnedge exclaimed after a successful Hancock pass in the men's game.
"Angel, get back. Get back!," he told one of his defenders as the second half of the men's game wore on.
"Sammy (back-up Hancock goalkeeper Flores) made a good save," Vinnedge said to his players on the bench after COS scored on a rebound shot in the closing seconds. "Where's our defense?"
Vinnedge noted before the season that both of his teams had healthy roster numbers, something that hasn't always been the case for the Hancock women.
"I'm just happy so many players are getting a chance to play," he said after the men's game.
Hancock will host Los Angeles Harbor teams Friday in another non-conference doubleheader. The women's game is set to start at 2 p.m. The men's game is scheduled to start at 4.