The Santa Ynez Pirates ran into a tough Dos Pueblos Chargers squad in the Pirates’ inaugural Channel League girls tennis match Tuesday afternoon.
Dos Pueblos (6-0, 2-0 CL) stayed perfect on the season, topping Santa Ynez (9-4, 0-1) 12-6 at Santa Ynez High.
“We were in a lot of those sets. The girls were very competitive but we had too many missed first serves. We had a lot of close matches that ended 6-3, 6-4 that could have gone either way,” said Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen. “The girls are excited that they were able to play really close sets. They are determined to do better next time.”
The Pirates’ No. 1 singles player, Claire Collison, stood out, sweeping her three sets 6-0, 6-3, 6-0.
“Claire was really on a roll today,” said Rasmussen.
“Claire is a really great player. It’s really fun to watch her play,” said Dos Pueblos coach Laura Housinger, whose mother Mary K. is Housinger Templeton’s girls’ coach.
Lauren Thorburn picked up a 6-1 win in singles and two doubles team won a set apiece — Emmy Withrow and Sophia Curti won one set 6-2 while Alana Hinkins and Isabella Curti won the day’s longest, closest and most exciting set 7-6 (7-5) to close out the match.
Dos Pueblos won five of the nine singles sets and seven of the nine doubles.
“My top two doubles teams are both 100 percent undefeated this season,” said Housinger of the No. 1 doubles team Cami Chou and Anjali Thakrar who won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, and No. 2 doubles Janice Tsai and Mia Chou who swept their sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. “They were great again today, all the girls played great. We have to work more on closing out points, work on our mental toughness and keeping a positive attitude.”
Santa Ynez continues Channel League play Thursday at Santa Barbara High School.
Dos Pueblos in on the road against Thursday at Cabrillo.
Orcutt Academy 9, Coast Union 0
In a Central Section versus Southern Section contest that used the former’s girls tennis format, the Spartans went on to blank Coast Union on the road.
Kayla Pablo won her sets with the same score of 6-0. Emma Valencia also won her two games by the same score. Thirandi Kaluthantrige won both of her games by a score of 6-2.
Melani Amorasekora blanked her opponents 6-0. Isabelle Lopez (6-1 and 6-0) and Korrina Bender (6-1 and 6-1) also collected wins on the singles side.
Amorasekora and Lopez then teamed up on the doubles end to win 8-0. Calista Carter and Bender won their doubles game 8-0. Lastly, Shivani Panchal and Genevieve Greco won their doubles game 8-5.
Arroyo Grandd 9, St. Joseph 0
The Eagles' singles players lost just 10games total as Arroyo Grande rolled to a Mountain League win over the Knights.
Arroyo Grande moved to 8-0 in league matches.
Peyton Dunkle, at No. 1 singles, and Devan Doud, at No. 5, both swept 6-0, 6-0. Doud teamed with Jocelin Ramirez for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Ramirez also won at No. 2 singles.
Mission Prep 6, Santa Maria 3
Selina Perez and Jesscia Gil each earned a singles win, and Perez and Jackie Solano, at No. 2 doubles, garnered a doubles win for the Saints, who lost an Ocean League match to the Royals at the Minami Center.
Templeton 7, Pioneer Valley 2
Jordan Dodson and Ashley Barbosa both earned a singles point for the winless Panthers in this Ocean League match at Templeton.
"We played our most competitive match this season," said Pioneer Valley coach Rick Faulk. "Now we just need to learn how to finish."
Boys water polo
Santa Ynez 16, Rio Mesa 9
The Santa Ynez Pirates boys water polo team came out with a lot of intensity in the first quarter, outscoring Rio Mesa 5-2 at the Santa Ynez High School pool.
The Pirates kept the pressure on, winning the non-league game 16-9.
“Communication and a strong team defense were keys for us,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski. “This is the first Division 3 team we have played so it meant a lot to earn the win.
Henry Allen led the way, scoring seven goals. Keller Haws added four.
Goalie Drake Clark had 10 saves.
Santa Ynez (7-3) is off until Friday, Sept. 28, when the Pirates will play in the two-day Arroyo Grande Tournament.
Righetti 20, Atascadero 0
Nine Righetti players scored as the Warriors (7-6, 4-0) blanked the Greyhounds in a Mountain League game at Righetti's Rob Knight Pool.
Ryan Lucas scored four goals, and Trey Watkins and Ean Weaver put in three goals each. Layne Porter, Marcos Garcia-Aguilera, Eric Hidalgo and Ethan Streker all scored twice, and Simon Goldin and Tyler Almaguer both scored once.
Tanner Scott made nine saves for Righetti. Allan Wasserman had five.
Girls golf
St. Joseph 290, Santa Maria 302
Santa Maria High School’s Kailani Balderama earned medalist honors, shooting a personal best 48 but it was St. Joseph that prevailed in this Ocean League matchup on the front nine of the Santa Maria Country Club Course.
Sophia Cordova’s 53 led St. Joseph. She was followed by Samantha Plemmons (58), Courtney Cowger (59), Mackenzie Taylor (59) and Lita Mahoney (61).
Rounding out the Santa Maria scoring were Marlen Reyes (62) and a trio of golfers shooting 64 – Briana Nunez, Maritza Nunez and Anahy Torres.