After a two-week break due to Veterans Day and Thanksgiving, the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table recommenced on Monday at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt.
And Hancock College went on to sweep the athlete of the week awards.
Ryheem Skinner of the Bulldogs football team earned Male Athlete of the Week through these numbers: 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Hancock’s wild 38-35 victory over San Bernardino Valley College in the Nov. 17 American Championship Bowl held at Righetti High.
Skinner, who arrived to AHC via Clinton High School in North Carolina, wore a new hat to Round Table – one that read “Back to Back Champions American Pacific Conference.” Skinner leaves AHC as a centerpiece of both conference championship teams.
“It’s an amazing feeling and a blessing,” Skinner said. “Not many college athletes have the opportunity to call themselves champions and say they won a bowl game. I’m still shocked at the fact that I left a mark, especially coming from a long way from home.”
Tawni Lino of the women’s basketball team was honored as the Female Athlete of the Week. During Hancock’s 2-1 start, Lino has led the Bulldogs with an average of 17 points per game.
Lino once endured a torn ACL during her years with Pioneer Valley. The local product, though, managed to resume her basketball career and keep it going at AHC. Now she’s one of the top scoring options for head coach Cary Nerelli.
“It was a shock. To be presented with this award shows that all the hard work and to get rehabilitated really paid off. All those long nights of working out paid off,” Lino said.
Other highlights:
Orcutt Academy
The Spartans have now shifted over to the winter sports season as football players David Conable and Tyler Zafiris are now wearing soccer cleats. Both were the athlete honorees for OAHS at the luncheon.
Head coach Josh Bennett introduced both players to the crowd.
St. Joseph
Corey Fowler took the microphone first for the Knights, speaking on behalf of the girls basketball team. The captain introduced her teammate Maddie Miller to the attendees.
Then, boys soccer head coach Alex Spence introduced his players J.P. Smith and Christian Angulo. Athletic director Tom Mott was also present for the Knights.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Jeff Monteiro had a two-athlete group for PVHS, introducing Josue Chavez of the boys soccer team and 126-pound wrestler Andy Ojeda.
Both athletes then took the stage to share updates and optimism for their upcoming winter sports seasons.
Valley Christian Academy
Randy Stanford took control of the talking duties for the Lions. He first gave praise to the effort the football program showed in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs for 8-man football – which ended against eventual champ Bloomington Christian in the semifinals.
Girls basketball was the main representative for VCA as athletes Mayley DeBernardi and Grace Cose sat in their designated school’s table. Pete Fortier was also inside Giavanni’s.
Lompoc
Dick Barrett first raved about the fall sports teams that all made a run during the CIF playoffs – including Righetti football in the CIF Central Section Division II realm.
Barrett then shined a light on the Brave athlete representatives present at the luncheon: Bella Robles (girls basketball), Aaliyah Banda (girls wrestling), Dechlan Sparrow (wrestling) and Juan Montelongo (boys soccer).
Hancock College
Nerelli not only praised the play of Lino on the girls basketball court, but let it be known that the Bulldogs plan to place a heavy emphasis on recruiting more local girls basketball talent in the future.
Athletic director Kim Ensing then introduced Skinner; raving about his play and the performance of the Bulldogs the last two seasons on the football field.
Area schools not in attendance were Cabrillo, Santa Maria, Righetti and Santa Ynez.