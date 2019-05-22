Days after he retired as Hancock College's track and field coach, his fellow Western State Conference coaches named Louie Quintana WSC Track and Field Coach of the Year.
The award was announced Tuesday.
"I've been coaching at the community college level for 19 years, and this award feels like the perfect way to be honored during my final season," Quintana said in a Hancock-issued press release.
Quintana, who is also a veteran Hancock cross country coach, was also the WSC Coach of the Year in 2005.
Righetti High School graduate Kenna Wolter was one of dozens of Hancock athletes who earned four-year scholarships. She was a Quintana assistant this past season. She will take over as Hancock's head coach.
Quintana said he will assist the program.
Righetti graduate Bobbie Patton won WSC women's shot put titles in 2004 and 2005. She won the state women's shot put championship in 2005.
Between 2014 and 2018, at least one Bulldog won an individual conference title, and Hancock had multiple conference champions in 2014 and 2016.