No. 8: Hancock College football team caps a big season with second straight bowl win

The Hancock College football team followed a three-peat with a repeat.
The three-peat was the Bulldogs' third straight unbeaten Pacific League championship. The repeat was a second straight bowl game win.
The Bulldogs won the American Championship Bowl in 2018. In 2019, Hancock edged Mt. San Jacinto 14-9 at Righetti High School to win the Western State Bowl and cap a 9-2 season. The Bulldogs won their last seven games.
The Western State Bowl is slightly smaller than the American Championship Bowl, which pits the top-ranked teams in the American Division against each other. Still, winning a second straight bowl game was a big accomplishment for the Bulldogs, and it ranks as No. 8 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports stories of 2019.
On the final play, Hancock sophomore quarterback Matt Garcia, a Pioneer Valley graduate, was happy to take a 12-yard loss at his own 35. Knowing Mt. San Jacinto was out of timeouts, Garcia simply ran around until there was too little time left for the Bulldogs to have to take another snap, then went down at his 35.
"Best 12-yard loss of my life," a happy Garcia said afterward.
The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 at halftime of the Western State Bowl. Their typically prodigious ground game, which was averaging 305 yards a game going in, had all of 47 at the break. The only scoring to that point was a 37-yard field goal by the Eagles' Nicholas Sigilla.
Eddie Battle jump-started the Bulldogs by returning the second-half kickoff 37 yards to the Mt. San Jacinto 43. Garcia connected with an utterly alone Jerome Afe to tie the game at 6. Edgar Zacarias, another PV grad, put the Bulldogs ahead for good with the sucessful PAT kick.
Hancock ran for 160 yards in the second half and Desmond Newkirk, later in the third after the Garcia-to-Afe touchdown pass, scored the winning touchdown from four yards out.
Eagles quarterback Brett Virgil hit Alfonso Bell for 15 yards and a touchdown in the fourth, but EJ Barrera broke up a fourth-down Eagles pass on a subsequent drive, the Bulldogs ground out a first down and that was it.
Hancock sophomore DJ Whitmill finished with 60 yards rushing on 11 carries. He was the game MVP. Whitmill was the Pacific League rushing leader.
Virgil was Mt. San Jacinto's Player of the Game. As he had done all year, Hancock sophomore Cade England played a big role for the Bulldogs with his kickoffs and punts, consistently keeping the Eagles from getting prime field position.
Hancock went 5-0 in each of its three championship Pacific League campaigns. This past season, a successful five-back rotation, profiting from strong blocking by the offensive line, propelled a characteristically crunching ground game, despite Hancock coaches consistently having to move offensive linemen around because of injuries.
A bend-don't-break defense also was a huge part of Hancock's success. The Bulldogs did not allow more than two touchdowns in any 2019 league game.
Hancock will move to a new league for the 2020 season.
