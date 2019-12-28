No. 8: Hancock College football team caps a big season with second straight bowl win

The Hancock College football team followed a three-peat with a repeat.

The three-peat was the Bulldogs' third straight unbeaten Pacific League championship. The repeat was a second straight bowl game win.

The Bulldogs won the American Championship Bowl in 2018. In 2019, Hancock edged Mt. San Jacinto 14-9 at Righetti High School to win the Western State Bowl and cap a 9-2 season. The Bulldogs won their last seven games.

The Western State Bowl is slightly smaller than the American Championship Bowl, which pits the top-ranked teams in the American Division against each other. Still, winning a second straight bowl game was a big accomplishment for the Bulldogs, and it ranks as No. 8 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports stories of 2019.

On the final play, Hancock sophomore quarterback Matt Garcia, a Pioneer Valley graduate, was happy to take a 12-yard loss at his own 35. Knowing Mt. San Jacinto was out of timeouts, Garcia simply ran around until there was too little time left for the Bulldogs to have to take another snap, then went down at his 35.

"Best 12-yard loss of my life," a happy Garcia said afterward.