After Mission College's Brandon Escobareseduro incurred a disqualifying red card in the 24th minute Tuesday, Mission played the rest of the first half as though IT was the squad that was a man up.
The Eagles scored two short-handed goals on Hancock College. The Bulldogs were scoreless at halftime, Emilio Vallin put the Eagles up by three with a tally in the 22nd minute of the second half and by the time the Hancock offense came alive, it was too late. Mission took a 3-2 Western State Conference win at Hancock.
The Eagles moved to 5-7-2, 1-1-1. The Bulldogs are 5-7-3, 0-3-0.
"In the first half of both of our first two conference games, and again today, we just had trouble getting shots for our offense," said Hancock coach Billy Vinnedge.
"We play in one of the toughest conferences in the state, and you just cannot afford to not show up the first 45 minutes," which entail the first half.
Vallin got past the Bulldogs' defense and beat Hancock goalkeeper Tony Herrera, who came out of the box to try to stop the shot. Jean Ava Owona blew past the Hancock defense and knocked a shot past Herrera for Mission's second goal. Herrera also came out vainly on that one.
Juan Chavez finally got the Bulldogs on the board in the 38th minute after intermission. Andres Montano put a nice high, right-to-left shot into the left corner of the net for the Bulldogs, but seconds later the game was over.
Escobareseduro was called for a hard foul in the 24th minute. He barked at the referee then took a big, aggressive-looking step toward him. At that point, he initially drew a yellow card.
"If one of my boys did that, I'd pull him myself. He'd be having a seat next to me," Vinnedge said of the way Escobareseduro acted toward the referee.
Vinnedge called for the referee after he showed the yellow card, and he went over to talk to the Hancock coach. After a brief confab, the referee changed the card to red, drawing the ire of the Mission coaches because the referee had changed the card from yellow to red after consulting with Vinnedge.
The Hancock coach said the referee tagged Escobareseduro, who must miss his team's next game, with the red card because of foul language.
"According to triple-C, AA (California Community College Athletic Association) rules, any time you use the 'f' word, especially so that the referee and spectators can hear it, that's an automatic red card," said Vinnedge.
"You can't blame the referee (for the initial yellow card). They referee a lot of different games in a lot of different leagues, and it can be hard to keep track of all the rules."
Jose Salles worked the ball deep into the box and scored for Mission in the 34th minute. Ava Owona tallied in the 42nd.
The Bulldogs put constant pressure on the Mission defense in the second half, but all that pressure didn't pay off in the form of a goal until Juan Chavez scored. Earlier in the half, a Chavez shot bounced off the top post and Mission goalkeeper Miguel Granados stopped Ulysses Cardona's rebound shot.
The second half had one minute of stoppage time. Vinnedge let the referee know that, according to what showed on his timer, he thought there should have been more.
"There are different clocks (people run during a game)," said Vinnedge. "You can't blame the official," if there is a discrepancy.
"We didn't play until the last five minutes. That's why we lost."
Hancock will host Oxnard at 4 p.m. Friday in a WSC game.
Boys water polo
Righetti 27, Paso Robles 2
The Mountain League leaders (15-7, 7-0) cruised past the Bearcats in a league game at Righetti's Rob Knight Pool.
Eleven Warriors scored. Ryan Lucas and Nicholas Sica tossed in five goals each for Righetti. Kayden Hernandez, Tyler Almaguer and Kai Karamitsos all scored three.
Righetti goalkeepers Tanner Scott and Allan Wasserman made six and five saves respectively.
Girls tennis
San Marcos 15, Santa Ynez 3
The Royals cruised past the Pirates in a Channel League match at Santa Ynez.
Claire Collison earned two singles wins for Santa Ynez. Emmy Withrow garnered one.
San Marcos dropped just 11 games. Kelly Coulsen and Maura Mannix lost just two in a three-set sweep at No. 1 doubles. Samantha De Albai and Bella Munez won three sets and lost three games at No. 2.
Central Section Playoffs
In an area pairing, No. 15 Orcutt Academy will play at No. 2 Arroyo Grande in at 3:30 p.m. Thursday the first round of Division 1.
St. Joseph and Nipomo are the only other area teams in the tennis playoffs. No. 11 St. Joseph will play at No. 6 Bakersfield Garces Thursday in Division 1. No. 11 Nipomo will play at No. 6 Bakersfield Foothill in the first round of Division 2.
Girls volleyball
Nipomo 3, Santa Maria 0
The Titans (7-2 Ocean League) swept the Saints 25-9, 25-7, 25-7 in a league match at Nipomo.
Jasmine Vongvone racked up eight kills and seven aces for the Titans. Daisy Omuhundro had seven kills, Jenna Lane served seven aces and Shelis Canton had five kills.
Nipomo will finish its regular season with a 6 p.m. home league match against Pioneer Valley Thursday. The Titans will play Oct. 18 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Playoffs.
Morro Bay 3, Pioneer Valley 2
The Pirates held off Pioneer Valley 25-18, 25-18, 14-25, 22-25 and 15-10, clinching at least a share of the Ocean League championship while improving to 8-1 in league play.
Pioneer Valley now 7-2 in league. The Panthers play at Nipomo Thursday at 6 p.m.
If Pioneer Valley beats Nipomo on Thursday and Orcutt Academy upsets Morro Bay, both teams will finish 8-2 in league play, which should mean a shared league title, with Morro Bay earning the top seed for the postseason with a 2-0 record vs. the Panthers.
Girls golf
Ocean League
St. Joseph and Morro Bay tied for the inaugural Ocean League championship, but Nipomo was the only league squad that met the team stroke standard for the CIF Central Section area playoffs.
Nipomo wound up with a team score of 546 at Avila Beach Golf Resort to win the Ocean League Team Finals. Play began Monday and finished Tuesday.
St. Joseph finished second at the league finals. Morro Bay wound up third, Santa Maria and Pioneer valley tied for fourth and Orcutt Academy finished sixth.
Orcutt Academy's Karli Lundberg was the medalist with a 90 at the league finals. Nipomo will play at Lemoore Monday in the Area 2 Tournament in Division 1.