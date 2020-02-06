Local Sports Roundup: Get a look at scores, stats and information from Wednesday's action

Women's basketball

Santa Barbara 77, Hancock 67

Playing with only six women, Hancock faltered in the second half and fell on the road.

Hancock was down 16-11 after one quarter, but outscored the Vaqueros 21-8 in the second to take a 32-24 lead into the break. But Santa Barbara outscored Hancock 25-17 in the third and 28-18 in the fourth to pull out the 10-point win.

Hancock's starters played all but 14 minutes as Kelsie Prado is the only sub on the bench for the Bulldogs. Jayci Bayne and Sarah Gudeman each logged all 40 minutes while Milan McGary notched 39 minutes, Aryanna Gonzales played 37 and Alijah Paquet played 31.

Santa Barbara used nine players in the win. The Vaqueros are 13-6 overall. Hancock falls to 12-12 and 2-2 in conference. SBCC is 1-3 in conference.

Bayne led the Bulldogs with 20 points as Gonzales and Paquet chipped in 15 points apiece. McGary added 12. Alondra Jimenez led all scorers with 26 points for SBCC.

The Vaqueros shot 61-percent from the field in the fourth quarter as Hancock struggled at a 23-percent shooting clip in the final frame. The Bulldogs next play Saturday at 3 p.m. against Moorpark at home.