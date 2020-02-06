Local Sports Roundup: Get a look at scores, stats and information from Wednesday's action

Women's basketball
Santa Barbara 77, Hancock 67
Playing with only six women, Hancock faltered in the second half and fell on the road.
Hancock was down 16-11 after one quarter, but outscored the Vaqueros 21-8 in the second to take a 32-24 lead into the break. But Santa Barbara outscored Hancock 25-17 in the third and 28-18 in the fourth to pull out the 10-point win.
Hancock's starters played all but 14 minutes as Kelsie Prado is the only sub on the bench for the Bulldogs. Jayci Bayne and Sarah Gudeman each logged all 40 minutes while Milan McGary notched 39 minutes, Aryanna Gonzales played 37 and Alijah Paquet played 31.
Santa Barbara used nine players in the win. The Vaqueros are 13-6 overall. Hancock falls to 12-12 and 2-2 in conference. SBCC is 1-3 in conference.
Bayne led the Bulldogs with 20 points as Gonzales and Paquet chipped in 15 points apiece. McGary added 12. Alondra Jimenez led all scorers with 26 points for SBCC.
The Vaqueros shot 61-percent from the field in the fourth quarter as Hancock struggled at a 23-percent shooting clip in the final frame. The Bulldogs next play Saturday at 3 p.m. against Moorpark at home.
Men's basketball
Ventura 80, Hancock 63
The Pirates withstood 30 points by Hancock’s Kyle Harding and completed a sweep of the teams’ home-and-home season series with a win at Ventura.
The Western State Conference North Division leader improved to 17-7, 8-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 18-6, 5-3 and saw their five-game win streak end.
Timothy Turner led the Pirates with 24 points. Tone Patton put in 16 and Dayshone Henry had 13.
Girls basketball
Righetti 58, Pioneer Valley 32
The Warriors (21-3, 10-1) clinched the Mountain League title outright with a win at their Warrior Gym, the third outright league title under fifth-year coach Desiree Hitch.
Righetti shared the PAC 8 League title with Arroyo Grande then-Desiree Domingues’ first year as Righetti coach.
Wednesday night, Malia Cabigon led three Righetti players in double figures with 17 points. Madisyn Cutliff had 11, Paityn Persson scored 10 and Natalie Garcia had eight.
Ravynn Anielski led the Panthers (11-14, 3-8) with 12 points. Kiana San Juan and Mercedes Arredondo both had eight.
Righetti had to rally late for a 61-57 win at Pioneer Valley when the teams played Jan. 4, but the Panthers couldn’t push the Warriors this time.
Boys wrestling
Santa Maria 40, Nipomo 33
The Saints won an Ocean League match against the Titans.
Nipomo winners by fall included Francisco Alcantar at 116 pounds, Nick Milton at 129 and Jonathan Gallardo at 123. Cash Kimball (163) and Justin Burdick (185) won by decision for the Titans.
Nipomo’s Jesse Garza (198 pounds) and Davis Ortiz (288) both garnered a forfeit win.
Nipomo High School senior Jesse Garza stars in football, wrestling and track. He was recently named the PAC 4 football league's defensive Player of the Year. Now he's set his sights on repeating as a CIF wrestling champion.