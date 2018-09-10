The Santa Ynez Pirates’ girls golf team is closing the gap on longtime rival Dos Pueblos High School.
They are getting closer but still haven’t gotten over the top.
In their latest battle, the Chargers topped the Pirates 244-264 Tuesday afternoon at Solvang’s Alisal River Course, Santa Ynez’s home course.
“We’re getting closer,” said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coehlo. “The normally beat us by 80-plus strokes but we hung in there today. Our overall team score of 264 is great for us.”
For the first time, the match counted in each team’s league standings.
The Los Padres League is gone, now that the north county and San Luis Obispo County schools have moved to the Central section.
Santa Ynez (5-2, 0-1 Channel), along with Lompoc and Cabrillo, joined Dos Pueblos (1-0 Channel) in the Channel League.
Dos Pueblos’ Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho tied for medalist honors, each shooting a 5-over 41 on the River Course’s front nine.
Santa Ynez captain Erinn Callaghan led the Pirates with a 45.
“Erinn has been playing well,” said Coehlo. “It’s awesome to watch her put her entire golf game together. She’s had some great rounds this year.”
Gracie Church was second in scoring for the Pirates, followed by Marina Vengel (53), Bridget Callaghan (56) and Olivia Cortopassi (60).
Rounding out the Chargers scoring were Nicole Calene (50), Julia Schniepp (53) and Kathy Raminerfijon (59).
“Gracie is always one of our most consistent players. I’m sure we’ll see her drop into the 40’s this season,” said Coehlo. “Gracie, Erinn, Marina and Morgan Blunt have a friendly competition going. They are each trying to be No. 1 each week. They push each other to really concentrate throughout every match.”
Blunt, one of the team’s strongest golfers, missed Tuesday’s match due to illness.
Santa Ynez continues Channel League play Thursday against Santa Barbara at either Birnam Wood Golf Club or the Santa Barbara Municipal Course.
Righetti 262, Paso Robles 285
Medalist Claire Alford shot a 41 and led the Warriors (1-4, 1-0) to a win over the Bearcats at Rancho Maria in their Mountain League opener.
Teammates following Alford were Cambria Flaa (52), Kayla Minetti (54), Cameron Reynoso (56) and Ella Fernandez (59).
Paige Autry led Paso Robles with a 54.
St. Joseph 275, Orcutt Academy 288
Medalist Mackenzie Taylor shot a 49 to lead St. Joseph (1-0) to a win in its Ocean League opener over Orcutt Academy (0-1) at the Rancho Maria Golf Course, Orcutt Academy’s home course.
Teammates following Taylor were Courtney Cowger (52), Sophia Cordova (55), Lita Mahoney (59) and Macie Taylor (60).
Carli Lundberg (50) led Orcutt Academy, followed by Melissa Burns (51), Taylor Heath (56), Jainee Silva (64) and Lauren McClune (67).
Boys water polo
Santa Ynez 22, Nipomo 5
Santa Ynez rolled past Nipomo in a non-league game at Nipomo High School.
Keller Haws led the way, scoring 11 goals on 15 shots and making eight steals on defense.
Jacob Thielst added three goals and five steals as the Santa Ynez defense made it difficult for Nipomo to get many shots on goal.
Jaeger Purdom also added three goals and three steals.
Guy Smith III scored twice and Jake Healy, Tristan Linder and Drake Clarke each added one goal.
Clarke was the Santa Ynez goal keeper in the first half, giving up three goals while making five saves before switching places with Linder.
Linder gave up the other two goals while making two saves.
Santa Ynez (5-3) has a week off before hosting Rio Mesa next Tuesday in another non-league contest.
College Football
Hancock College 26, L.A. Valley 16
VALLEY GLEN — Head coach Kris Dutra surpassed his mentor Barney Eames for the most wins in Hancock College football history, as the Bulldogs beat L.A. Valley College in Saturday’s season opener in Valley Glen.
A strong running attack and solid defense helped power the Bulldogs to Dutra’s 101st win.
Valley (1-1), members of the American Metro League, entered the match coming off of a 22-14 victory over Victor Valley College.
Sophomore running back Ryheem Skinner, who led the Bulldogs last season with 749 total rushing yards, led the charge Saturday evening with 15 carries for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns.
After a scoreless first quarter, Skinner gave the Bulldogs a lead they would never relinquish with a 4-yard touchdown run at 11:50 of the second quarter, capping a 6-play, 35-yard drive. Hector Gil-Garcia’s point after kick made it 7-0.
Early in the third quarter, Skinner finished off a 2-play, 66-yard drive with an impressive 58-yard touchdown run. This time, Cade England kicked the PAT to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 with 12:25 left in the third.
The Monarchs got on the board with a safety but the Bulldogs got those points back and more when Arroyo Grande High graduate Alex Cecchi’s 10-yard TD run capped a 4-play, 75-yard drive with 1:22 left in the third.
L.A. Valley cut the lead to 20-9 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Patric Gonzales to Kareem Miles early in the fourth quarter.
Hancock moved ahead 26-9 on an Isaac Bausley 1-yard touchdown run with 4:36 left in the game.
Gonzales hit DJ King with a 14-yard TD pass with 1:36 left in the game to close out the scoring.
Twenty-two penalties hampered the Monarchs’ offense, costing them 238 total yards.
The Bulldogs host Ventura Saturday at Hancock Field for their home opener. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.