The Cabrillo Conquistadores, Santa Maria Saints, St. Joseph Knights and Pioneer Valley Panthers all had a busy Saturday playing in a boys water polo mini-tournament at Pioneer Valley High School.
In the end, the Conquistadores swam off with the tournament title.
Cabrillo simply had too much for St. Joseph in the championship game, and cruised to a 13-1 win over the Knights.
The Conquistadores led 5-1 after the first quarter and 9-1 at halftime.
Chris Campos, Travis Blackstone and Luke Bencheck all finished with two goals for Cabrillo. Seven other Conqs scored.
Ryan Galanski scored the St. Joseph goal. Cabrillo went 2-0 in the tournament, defeating host Pioneer Valley 14-1 in the tourney opener.
St. Joseph 14, Santa Maria 7
The Knights played their way into the championship game with a win over the Saints.
Down 9-5 to start the fourth quarter, the Saints pulled within three goals with a score early in the fourth. However, the Saints couldn't get any closer.
Galanski, Justin Jones and Ryan Zimmerman all scored four goals for the Knights. Nate Andrade scored twice for Santa Maria.
Santa Maria 13, Pioneer Valley 9
Shortly after they lost to St. Joseph, the Saints beat the Panthers in another tournament game.
Pioneer Valley led 2-1 going into the second quarter but after Drew Kringel tied it up for the Saints, Santa Maria's Aidan Lange scored five unanswered goals before halftime.
Lange finished with seven goals. Larry Daniel scored three times for the Panthers, and Angel Agu and Alex Vasquez both tallied twice.
Santa Barbara Tournament
Righetti won both of its games at this boys water polo tournament and squared its record at 5-5.
The Warriors defeated Oxnard Rio Mesa 21-9 and San Diego Vista 15-10.
Ten Righetti players scored against Rio Mesa. Layne Porter and Jaden Green tossed in four goals apiece, and Trey Watkins scored three times. Goalkeeper Tanner Scott made five saves.
Ryan Lucas scored four goals against Vista, and Scott made nine saves.
Cross Country
Morro Bay Invitational
St. Joseph senior Joseph Domingues Jr. was the top local runner at this meet at Morro Bay High School. Domingues finished fifth, in 18:07.1 over the three-mile course, in the Varsity Men's race.
Paso Robles senior Steven Scruggs won the race in 17:29.1, leading the Bearcats to the team title. Paso Robles scored 68 points.
Santa Maria was the top local team, finishing sixth in the 38-team field with 166 points. Yair Torres was the top Santa Maria runner. He placed 19th in 18:43.8.
St. Joseph's team finished 11th with 271 points. Pioneer Valley wound up 16th with 398 points, Orcutt Academy was 18th with 468 and Cabrillo was 20th with 504.
Zach Williams was the first Orcutt Academy runner to finish. He wound up 53rd. Fabricio De La Cruz of Righetti finished 54th, Jacob Brown of Cabrillo was 57th and Ramses Valencia of Pioneer Valley finished 85th.
Williams, Brown and Valencia led their respective teams. Righetti did not have enough runners to score.
McFarland sophomore Hilda Gonzales won the Varsity Women's race in 21:19.6. Runner-up Samantha Simard led San Luis Obispo to the team championship.
Simard finished in 21:23.5. The Tigers scored 26 points.
Makayla Pablo of Cabrillo was the top area runner, and Santa Maria was the top area team, Pablo finished 34th. Santa Maria placed ninth in the 25-team field with 332 points.
Cabrillo finished 15th with 480 points and Pioneer Valley was 17th with 595.
Some top area finishers included Mackenzie Webb of Orcutt Academy (35th place), Luz Genaro of Santa Maria (43rd), St. Joseph freshman Kaihla Lopez (53rd), Ashley Santiago of Pioneer Valley (92nd) and Alyssa Chappel of Righetti (145th).
Pablo, Genaro and Santiago led their respective teams. Orcutt Academy, St. Joseph and Righetti did not have enough runners to score.
Women's cross country
Oxnard Invitational (Friday)
Hancock College freshman Sujey Montano medaled, finishing eighth in 21:08 over the 5K course.
The Bulldogs did not have enough runners to score as a team.
Teammates following Montano were Michele Marelano (23rd place, 23:59), Alondra Cardoza (28th, 25:32) and Luis Chavarria (33rd, 27:49).
"Luisa ran a PR by two minutes," said Hancock coach Luis Quintana. "I was very pleased with everyone's performance."
Girls Tennis
Santa Ynez at Fresno Tourney
The Santa Ynez Pirates had a successful run at the Fresno Tournament with two wins in their first three matches on Friday, followed by two more wins on Saturday.
The Pirates defeated Nevada Union and Immanuel by identical 5-1 scores on Friday.
The nearly made it three wins after tying Lodi 3-3 in their second Friday match but lost by one set in a tiebreaker.
Santa Ynez, which earned the second seed in Division 5 after Friday’s matches, went back to winning Saturday with two more 5-1 wins, over Reedley and Clovis North.
Boys Golf
Avrit chosen for PURE Insurance Championship
Arroyo Grande High School senior Owen Avrit is one of 81 junior golfers from 22 states chosen to play in the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.
The 15th annual event teams the 81 junior golfers with 81 PGA Champions Tour players and 162 adult amateur golfers in the event which runs from Sept. 24-30.
The juniors, ages 14 to 18, compete for the pro-junior title. They were selected by a national panel of judges based on playing ability and application of the Nine Core Values and life skills learned through The First Tee’s programs.
Owen Avrit’s older brother Jack is a previous winner of the tournament.