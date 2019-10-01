Hancock College will host a Youth Football Day Saturday when the Hancock football team plays Citrus College in a non-league football game.
The event is part of Hancock's Bulldog Bound program.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Hancock. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free set of Bulldog Bound earbuds. Children wearing youth football jerseys or Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game free of charge.
Adults accompanying children with Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game for $4.