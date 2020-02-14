Karla Sanchez named Hancock College's first rodeo team head coach

Sanchez is also a regular barrel racer at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and plans to return again this year.

“This is the coolest job ever,” Sanchez said on Friday just before she headed off to compete in a barrel racing jackpot in King City. “I’ve been teaching barrel racing for a long while, from beginners up to the pros.

“I was thrilled when this opportunity came around. I said ‘This is my job. It is what I have to be doing at this time in my life.’”

“She’s a dandy — just very, very good,” Glines. “She’s just who we were looking for. Her honesty and integrity will be an example to the team. She’s good with kids. She’ll be a great coach and teacher. When the kids see how well her method works, it takes them to a new level.”

The Hancock rodeo team currently has seven members.

“Only four of them have their NIRA cards (National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association) which allows them to compete in college rodeo,” said Krier. “Karla has lots of connections that will help us bring in talent to increase the numbers of competitors and allow us to compete in more events.”

The team practices three days a week at a small private arena in Nipomo.