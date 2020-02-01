Junior College women's sports programs often struggle with low numbers

Veteran cross country coach Louie Quintana's squad has often had the minimum five runners to get a team score (and sometimes not even that many). However, a Hancock runner consistently qualifies for the Southern Cal regional, and the Bulldogs went as a team last fall.

Nerelli himself is dealing with carrying a small roster this year. At times, because of injuries, his team has been down to six players.

Besides, the Bulldogs are under-sized. With all that, they are holding their own. Heading into Saturday night's game against Ventura, Hancock was 11-11, 1-1.

Men's junior college rosters are often stocked with out-of-area players. The Hancock men do have four local players on its numerical roster this season, though most are from out of the area and two are from out of state.

"I think networking has something to do with that," when it comes to Hancock drawing a host of out-of-the-region players, said Nerelli. "I've talked with coach (Tyson) Aye a bit about that."

Nerelli has nothing against that, but when it comes to his own program, "I've always thought a local junior college program should be just that. Local,' he said.