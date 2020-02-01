Junior College women's sports programs often struggle with low numbers

With his preparation for his team's conference campaign well underway, Hancock College women's basketball coach Cary Nerelli had to do some scrambling.
With his team's Western State Conference North Division opener just weeks away, Nerelli suddenly found out that two WSC North members, Cuesta and Los Angeles Pierce College, would not be be able to carry on with their respective women's basketball campaigns for the 2019-20 season because of an insufficient number of players.
When the news that Cuesta and L.A. Pierce would not be carrying a women's basketball program for the rest of the season came down, "It initially threw us quite a bit," said Nerelli.
"But everybody (else who was affected by Cuesta and L.A. Pierce cancelling the rest of their respective seasons) was in the same dilemma. Everybody lost (at least) a game."
Nerelli, with the help of the Hancock administration, went to work immediately trying to get some games when he heard the news and, "I was able to make my adjustments pretty quickly," he said.
"We got the Rio Hondo game. We got the two games in Oakland. We already had two games against College of the Siskiyous scheduled."
Hancock's veteran coach said, "Others weren't so lucky. I don't think Santa Barbara was ever able to pick up any more games. Ventura either."
Ventura and SBCC are both Hancock WSC North rivals.
All of the non-conference games Nerelli picked up were on the road. Hancock lost to Whittier-based Rio Hondo 58-51 on Jan. 8. Last weekend, the Bulldogs split two games on their Oakland road trip, losing 59-57 at Merritt and winning 88-56 at Laney.
On Wednesday, as Hancock's men's team hosted L.A. Pierce for a 7 p.m. game, Nerelli and his players found themselves in the uncomfortable position of not playing a game on Wednesday night. Making matters worse, it was the Carney's Coaches vs. Cancer game, one of Hancock's biggest events of the season.
Hancock is among the junior colleges with women's sports programs that low numbers have impacted from time to time. During the past several years, the school has gone without fielding various women's teams.
The Bulldogs did not field a women's volleyball team this past season. For the second year in a row they did not field a women's water polo program after starting one a few years ago.
Hancock's women's programs have some ascendant success stories, too, however. The swimming team, started just a few years ago, has had multiple conference champions and had star Izzie Fraire win a state title last May.
After not being able to finish the 2017 season because of a low number of players, the Hancock women's soccer team qualified for the playoffs in 2019.
Veteran cross country coach Louie Quintana's squad has often had the minimum five runners to get a team score (and sometimes not even that many). However, a Hancock runner consistently qualifies for the Southern Cal regional, and the Bulldogs went as a team last fall.
Nerelli himself is dealing with carrying a small roster this year. At times, because of injuries, his team has been down to six players.
Besides, the Bulldogs are under-sized. With all that, they are holding their own. Heading into Saturday night's game against Ventura, Hancock was 11-11, 1-1.
Men's junior college rosters are often stocked with out-of-area players. The Hancock men do have four local players on its numerical roster this season, though most are from out of the area and two are from out of state.
"I think networking has something to do with that," when it comes to Hancock drawing a host of out-of-the-region players, said Nerelli. "I've talked with coach (Tyson) Aye a bit about that."
Nerelli has nothing against that, but when it comes to his own program, "I've always thought a local junior college program should be just that. Local,' he said.
Eight of the nine players on Nerelli's roster are from either Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo County. The one who isn't, Nashville, Indiana, native and Air Force veteran Sarah Gudeman, has made quite an impact this season. At press time, she was leading the team in rebounds and steals.
Nerelli readily acknowledges he is old school in many ways. While other coaches rely on video and other technology in their scouting for players, Nerelli is a throwback to an earlier era. He goes to games in area gyms and takes copious notes.
He readily admits he's not really into social media. "I don't even have a Facebook page," Nerelli said.