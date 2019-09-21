Hancock College student and runner Rachel Mallory,who is also a mother of two, bluntly described the nightmare she lived.
"For four years I struggled with drug and alcohol abuse," Mallory, 32, who also said she is a former smoker, said during a break in a recent Hancock practice. "I was in the darkest of dark places.
"When I was 23, I was going through a divorce and I didn't get the help I needed, I thought I could (get through) it alone."
She has since re-married. Mallory said her husband, Christopher, is a robotics operator for Grover Beach-based Coastal Demolition, Inc.
Mallory said, "This December, I will have been clean and sober for three years. I don't want my kids to say, 'Mom was a drug and alcohol addict.' I want my kids to say, "Gosh, mom was a runner in college.'"
What she has gone through, said Mallory, has heavily influenced her career aspiration.
"I'm majoring in human services, with an emphasis on addiction study," said Mallory. "I want to become a counselor, give back to the community, help people who are going through what I went through."
Mallory graduated from Righetti High School in 2006. She has a daughter Norah, 10, and a son, Hartley, who's 13 months.
Besides juggling motherhood and running, Mallory is a full-time student at Hancock. "I take 12 units, two day-time classes and two night-time classes," she said.
"I'm a sophomore academics-wise and a freshman athletics eligibility-wise."
Mallory has been a consistent No. 5 scoring runner for the Bulldogs. "I've been improving my time with every race," she said happily. "I feel like I do pretty well.
"My best time was (26 minutes, 33 seconds) at the Fresno Invitational," over the 5K course there, Mallory said. "I'm pretty proud of that."
Veteran Hancock coach Louie Quintana said, "I'm really happy with (Mallory's) results. She's improving all the time. She comes (to practice) all the time, works very hard. She's a leader."
In fact, "I've been very happy with our team's results this year," said Quintana.
Mallory is fairly new to running. "I started running six months ago," she said.
"Norah is in track, and I got inspired when I went to one of her track meets. I saw her running and thought, 'Hey, I can do this.'"
Mallory said, "I talked to Louie about coming out for track, and he said, "Well, it's too early for (the upcoming track season), but we're training for cross country."
Going into Hancock's 2019 cross country season, "I'd been running four to five miles a day, so I thought that running a 5K course (during the races) would be no problem."
Mallory acknowledged it has been a challenge for her to keep up with her younger teammates.
"I'll be 33 this year," said Mallory. "These girls are young, they're fit."
Mallory said child care arrangements have allowed her to have the school-running schedule that she does.
"Norah is with my first husband during the weekdays and me during the weekends," she said. "On a typical day, I take care of Hartley then get ready for school.
"Christopher works during the day, so when he comes home from work he can take care of Hartley and I can go to school."
Mallory said that when she goes to school during the day, "Hartley comes along in his stroller." Mallory said she supervises Hartley at school when she can. At other times during her school day, Mallory said, a member of school personnel cares for him.
When it comes to the 2019 Hancock track team, "I'm ready to do whatever events (coaches) put me in," said Mallory.
Quintana said there is a good chance that there will be an emphasis on throwing events for the durable-looking Mallory.
"She did the shot put for me when I coached at Righetti," Quintana said.
"(Mallory) will probably do the shot put and the discus, and we think the javelin might be her best event. We'll try to put her in a running event, probably one of the sprints."