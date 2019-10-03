Honus Wagner was among the first five players inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. He tied Babe Ruth for second place in votes, behind only Ty Cobb.
Cobb himself called Wagner, “perhaps the greatest star ever to take the diamond.” Ruth said that, though Wagner’s largely unparalleled career was at shortstop, Wagner would have excelled just as much at any other infield position and at any outfield position.
A true Pennsylvania man, Wagner played almost solely with the Pittsburgh Pirates and died in present day Carnegie, Pennsylvania, where he was born.
Meanwhile, a younger Honus Wagner, a Georgia native, is making his mark in football as a freshman linebacker at Hancock College, which is 2-1 on the young season.
The Hancock linebacker hails from Cumming, a town which is about an hour north of Atlanta.
He is the second-leading tackler on the team. There was no edge to the polite, well-spoken Wagner during a recent interview but there is plenty of edge to him on the gridiron.
A hard, sure tackler, Wagner makes a big impact whenever he collides with a ball-carrier.
Yes, the 2018 Cumming North Forsyth High School graduate said, he was named after the legendary baseball player.
“My dad (David Wagner) is a big baseball fan,” the 6-foot, 190-pound Hancock linebacker said.
“He played baseball for the University of South Florida.”
David Wagner did play shortstop, as The Legendary One did. David Wagner, his son said, also played catcher.
Yes, Honus Wagner the football player did play baseball.
“I played catcher and in the outfield,” he said.
Wagner said he was done with baseball after his freshman year at North Forsyth. “I wanted to concentrate on football,” he said.
He has profited from that decision. A three-year varsity player in high school, he was All-State and All-Region as a strong safety at North Forsyth.
Though he was done with baseball after his freshman year, Wagner did play golf his senior year in high school.
“My brother and I played it during Christmas break and I discovered I liked it a lot so I just started playing.”
As to where he would play his post-high school football, “I talked to some Division 2 and Division 1 schools,” said Wagner. “I talked to Appalachian State, Tulane, but I didn’t quite have the grades to go that way.”
Thus, Wagner wound up at Hancock. “I liked its winning ways I’d heard of, and the camaraderie here is great,” he said of his decision to go there.
A business major, Wagner said he also likes the academics at Hancock, which has a strong academic reputation.
“It’s just a great fit all around,” Wagner said.
Hancock was in contention two weeks ago at favored Ventura. Two late touchdown runs for the Pirates took the Bulldogs out of the running.
Last week at West Los Angeles, the Hancock defense had not given up much to an offense that had often showed well. Then the Bulldogs gave up two long scoring runs late, though Hancock wound up winning handily.
“I definitely think that’s something we can fix up to prevent from happening again,” said Wagner.
“I think (the long late scoring runs the Hancock defense gave up late the last two weeks) were mainly due to poor tackling and poor effort.”
Wagner said he likes the position the Bulldogs are in, though, “I think as a team we’re not content where we’re at and are hungry to get more.
“The Ventura loss was definitely a letdown in our season, but we’re not looking in the rear view mirror at that one anymore.”