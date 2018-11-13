After just missing the 2018 post-season, the Hancock College women's basketball team bid farewell to all its five starters from the 2017-18 campaign.
Sixth-year coach Cary Nerelli is hoping what he says is his team's improved depth will help take up at least some of the slack.
"There's really no drop off," from his starting five to his reserves this year, Nerelli said.
"Last year there was a big drop off," once the Bulldogs' starting five was out of the equation.
Brianna Rubalcaba was one Hancock reserve who did fill in ably off the bench. Injuries pressed her into a starting role much of the second half of the season.
"Brianna did a great job last year," said Nerelli.
Rubalcaba, a 5-foot-7 guard, is a Madera native. She and Sarah Gudeman, a 5-6 forward who hails from Nashville, Indiana, are the only players listed on the Bulldogs' roster who are not from the Central Coast.
Everyone else played their high school basketball at schools up and down the Centarl Coast, from Paso Robles to Lompoc. Nipomo native Kylie Mendez will try to fill at least some of the huge void left by graduated All-Western State Conference point guard Taylor Lee-Hammer.
Mendez scored 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field as Hancock rallied to win 65-63 at Los Angeles Harbor in its season opener. Danielle Morgan (Lompoc High School graduate), Tawny Lino (Pioneer Valley) and Kendall Bagby (Righetti) are three more area players Nerelli is banking on to try to help the Bulldogs get back to the playoffs.
Morgan and Bagby are true freshmen. Lino graduated from Pioneer Valley in 2015. She has a year of eligibility left at Hancock.
"I played a year at Cuesta and then tore my ACL," said Lino.
"I live here. I decided I wanted to play here and represent Hancock," Lino said of her decision to join the Hancock program.
The 5-foot-7 Lino and 5-8 Morgan are guards. Bagby is a 5-9 forward who helped Righetti to consecutive unbeaten PAC 8 League campaigns (the Warriors are in the Mountain League now after moving from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year) her junior and senior years there.
"No other schools talked to me," she said. "Coach Nerelli came to our games, he showed a lot of interest. He donated in my name for a Righetti fundraiser."
Morgan could have attended NCAA Division I Gonzaga on an academic scholarship, but she passed that up.
"I wanted to play here," she said. "If I had gone to Gonzaga, I maybe would have played club basketball, but that's it."
Morgan is veteran Lompoc girls basketball coach Claudia Terrones' daughter. Terrones, who is now Lompoc's athletic director as well, played her college basketball for Gonzaga.
Nerelli said Bagby, Lino and Danielle Morgan all figure prominently in the Bulldogs' scheme of things.
Morgan shot 5-for-13 from the field against Harbor, but she led Hancock with 17 points. Lino scored 15 points on 6-for-17 shooting.
Lino, Morgan and Bagby all have had to pick up a Nerelli staple, the match-up zone defense. Hancock's defense worked against Harbor. The Bulldogs out-shot the Seahawks 62 to 48, and Harbor shot 17-for-48 from the field.
"The match-up is hard to adjust to," Morgan acknowledged after a recent practice before Hancock played at Harbor.
"I'm getting a better idea of it. You have to work with your teammates," on defense.
"The match-up takes a lot of reps," in practice to really get the scheme down, Bagby said.
Lino said, "When I'm in the match-up, I have total confidence in my teammates."
The Bulldogs will host the Lady Bulldog Classic Dec. 6-8.