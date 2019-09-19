Opposing defenses have struggled to stop the Dino Maldonado-to-Terrell Vaughn connection.
In fact, they often have not stopped it much.
Maldonado, a freshman Ventura College quarterback who graduated from St. Joseph High School then transferred to Ventura from Portland State, has thrown four touchdown passes this year, and all four have been to Vaughn.
Vaughn has already caught 18 passes this year for an average of 113 reception yards per game, tops in the Northern League. Maldonado and Vaughn are among the people a capable Hancock College secondary will have to deal with Saturday night.
These two old rivals will face off against each other in a non-league game at 6 p.m. at Ventura Saturday night. Hancock is 1-0 after opening the season with a 70-3 pounding of out-matched Los Angeles Valley College at Hancock last Saturday. Ventura, a perennial powerhouse, is 1-1.
A 29-28 defeat at the hands of Ventura in the second game of the season separated Hancock from a perfect 2018.
This year, with 605 yards passing, Maldonado leads the Northern League.
After more record-breaking voter turnout, Righetti's Diego Macias has been voted Player of the Week. After an avalanche of votes over the last three days, Macias edged out Arroyo Grande's Mark Rush by about 450 votes when the polls closed at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Pirates' offense has been better than good, but the Ventura defense took a beating in a 48-24 loss at Mission Viejo-based Saddleback last week.
The Pirates were porous against the run (218 yards allowed) and even worse against the pass (499 yards allowed). The Gauchos had an eye-popping 717 yards of total offense against the Pirates last week.
Ventura's ineffectiveness against the run last week bodes quite badly for the Pirates against the Bulldogs this week.
On a day that started out warm then turned slightly chilly and very windy, the Righetti girls golf team won handily.
You have free articles remaining.
After a slow first quarter last week, the Bulldogs' ground game had its customary crunch against the Monarchs. The Bulldogs finished with 462 yards on the ground.
Hancock had five main ball carriers last week. None of them carried the ball more than 12 times and none carried fewer than eight. Bulldogs Eddie Battle (129 yards, two scores) and DJ Whitmill (108) both went over 100 yards.
Thus, Battle and Whitmill are 1-2 in rushing yards per game in the Pacific League in the young season. Hancock has gone a collective 10-0 the last two of its three Pacific League campaigns, powering its way to the conference title both times.
Ventura has showed a pretty solid ground game itself. Chuck Wick averages 77 yards a game and Nevin Yuen, Ventura's other freshman quarterback, averages 73.
After giving the perennial second-place team in the league a run on Tuesday, the St. Joseph girls tennis team could not do the same thing agai…
The Bulldogs did not allow the Monarchs' offense much of anything last week. L.A. Valley had 47 yards passing. The Monarchs went backwards on the ground and wound up with minus 20 yards rushing.
Hancock freshman quarterback Gavin Grondahl threw four interceptions last week in his collegiate debut. If Hancock's people are not really worried about that, that's understandable.
The first two picks against Grondahl came on his first two passes. The third came on a heave toward the end zone on the last play of the first half, with Hancock up 28-3. The fourth came after a pass bounced off a Hancock receiver's hands.
Grondahl got into a nice rhythm after his first two throws, and he tossed a 34-yard touchdown strike to Cajon Lakes.
The Bulldogs did a lot to help themselves and not much to hurt themselves last week. They put the ball on the ground once and did not lose it. There were not many drops, by receivers or defensive backs.
The kicking game, with veteran Cade England and freshman Pioneer Valley grad Edgar Zacarias, looked solid. The penalty department, eight accepted penalties for 77 yards, was not exactly a stat to be proud of but not of much consequence, either.