Hancock College starter Shaylyn Coy pitched a four-hit complete game in the second game of this non-conference doubleheader, and Hancock (11-21) salvaged a split with Los Angeles Mission College (18-21) with a 9-1 win over the Eagles at Hancock in the Bulldogs' season home finale.
The Eagles took the first game 4-3 with the help of two unearned runs in a four-run second. The second game ended after five innings because of the eight-run rule.
Crystal Gonzalez hit a walk off solo home run in the fifth inning to end the second game. She went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Natalya Fuggs hit a two-run homer in the second for the Bulldogs. Jayden Andrade and Siana Castillo had two hits apiece for Hancock. Five Bulldogs had at least one RBI.
Sofia Castro went 2-for-2 for the Eagles in the opener. On the mound, she earned the save.
L.A. Mission starter Christal CrealRooney went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits, to earn the win. Sabrina Ornelas went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Hancock.
The Bulldogs will finish their season Tuesday with a 2:30 p.m. Western State Conference North Division game at Oxnard. Hancock is 6-9 in the WSC North.