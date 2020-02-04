Hancock softball: Bulldogs roll in season opener, scoring pair of run-rule wins over West Hills

The Hancock side swept both games of a season-opening West Hills (Coalinga)-Hancock softball doubleheader at Hancock Tuesday, and the Bulldogs did not have to go the distance either time.
Both games ended early because of the eight-run rule, with the Bulldogs taking the first game 18-6 and the second 9-1.
The first game ended with a diving Anastazia Garcia catch in center field in the top of the fifth inning. The second ended with Adiana Pacheco scoring the last run of the game as back up West Hills first baseman Lyiah Coleman dropped the throw on a close play at the bag. Soleil Orca was given an infield hit and an RBI on the play.
The Bulldogs finished the second game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Coleman came in during a multiple-position swap for the Falcons after starting catcher Caitlin Coverdell had to leave the game after being shaken up when a foul ball hit her mask in the third inning.
The Bulldogs’ celebration was a bit delayed. But there was some celebrating.
Alexis Porter, a sophomore who was a starting pitcher for the Bulldogs last year, pitched a three-hit complete game in the second game.
“My off-speed pitches, my curve were definitely working best for me today,” said Porter.
“I thought both pitchers for us did well after settling down early,” said Hancock coach Scia Maumausolo.
After giving up three West Hills runs on three hits, including a two-run Nia Armbrister double and an Abbie Nodal RBI single, in the first inning of the opener Hancock freshman Xchelle Glidewell gave up four hits the rest of the game.
The Bulldogs made good use of the bunt. Aneisia Dollinger and Siana Castillo both had RBI bunts for hits in the second game, Hancock regularly moved runners along with successful bunts and Dollinger reached base twice with bunts Tuesday.
“I bunted a lot when I played at Pioneer Valley, but it’s improved a lot since I’ve been here,” said Dollinger.
“The way we emphasize bunts in practice has helped me improve on it.”
You have free articles remaining.
After tying the opener with three runs in the bottom of the first, Hancock went ahead 8-3 in the second inning, scoring on two throwing errors, a passed ball, a wild pitch and a Jayden Andrade infield single.
Hancock scored six runs on three hits in the fourth inning of the opener.
The Bulldogs didn’t get a hit against Madison Redding in the second game until Castillo’s RBI bunt in the third inning that put Hancock ahead 2-1 (Lisette Coria scored the first Hancock run on a passed ball in the first) but they finished with 11 hits.
Coria, Pacheco and Andrade all had two hits in the second game. Madison Gamble hit a two-run double, and six more Bulldogs had an RBI.
Xchelle Glidewell had three RBIs in the opener, and Dollinger and Ehsya Glidewell both had two. Coria, Pacheco and Andrade all had two hits.
Redding pitched the distance for the Falcons in both games. She went 3-for-3 at the plate in the first game, with two doubles. Armbrister and Alyssa Cota had two hits apiece for West Hills.
Cota had two hits in the second game.
“We’ll definitely have some good film from this,” said Maumausolo. “There’s plenty of room for us to grow.”
Porter said, “I think this will definitely give us good momentum for this weekend.” Hancock will host Southwestern at 11 a.m. Saturday in a single game.
Boys soccer (Monday night)
Santa Ynez 2, San Marcos 0
The Pirates (12-4-1, 6-2-1) beat the Royals in a Channel League game at Santa Ynez.
Grant Fieldhouse headed in an Erik Guerrero cross in the 20th minute after intermission for the first goal. Niko Rocha scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute of the second half for the second.