Hancock softball: Bulldogs roll in season opener, scoring pair of run-rule wins over West Hills

“I thought both pitchers for us did well after settling down early,” said Hancock coach Scia Maumausolo.

After giving up three West Hills runs on three hits, including a two-run Nia Armbrister double and an Abbie Nodal RBI single, in the first inning of the opener Hancock freshman Xchelle Glidewell gave up four hits the rest of the game.

The Bulldogs made good use of the bunt. Aneisia Dollinger and Siana Castillo both had RBI bunts for hits in the second game, Hancock regularly moved runners along with successful bunts and Dollinger reached base twice with bunts Tuesday.

“I bunted a lot when I played at Pioneer Valley, but it’s improved a lot since I’ve been here,” said Dollinger.

“The way we emphasize bunts in practice has helped me improve on it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After tying the opener with three runs in the bottom of the first, Hancock went ahead 8-3 in the second inning, scoring on two throwing errors, a passed ball, a wild pitch and a Jayden Andrade infield single.

Hancock scored six runs on three hits in the fourth inning of the opener.