The Hancock women took advantage of several scoring chances Friday. The Hancock men could not.
Glendale College’s Daniel Meza Gonzalez knocked a rebound shot high into the net from the right side in the 27th minute for the only goal in the men’s game as the Vaqueros took a 1-0 win in the first half of this non-conference soccer doubleheader at Hancock.
In the women’s game, Elizabeth Aldana scored twice and had two assists, Kassandra Bright efficiently quarterbacked a productive offense and Hancock defeated Glendale 6-0.
The Glendale men moved to 6-4-0. The Hancock men are 2-7-0. Glendale goalkeeper Tito Tejada went the distance to get the shutout.
Hancock goalie Brooke Stewart, along with the rest of the Hancock defense, recorded a third straight shutout in the women’s game. The Bulldogs (4-2-3) have won three straight. The Glendale women are 4-4-0.
After unseasonable heat in the area most of the week, the teams played in mild, overcast, slightly breezy conditions Friday.
Bright, a sophomore midfielder, consistently slipped defensive pressure in the women’s game and always seemed to make the right pass.
“A great distributor,” Billy Vinnedge, who coaches the Hancock men’s squad and women’s team, said of Bright. Bright finished with an assist.
Five Bulldogs scored in the women’s game. The final count would have been higher but Ashley Valle, the Vaqueros’ goalie in the second half, made some nice saves.
Besides the two Aldana tallies, Hunter Soliz, Lissette Calderon, Emily Moran and Breanna Gaona all scored for the Bulldogs.
Isabella Albano assisted on the first Hancock goal. Jennifer Perez assisted on the last one.
The Bulldogs took charge quickly in the women’s game. Albano connected with Aldana in the 11th minute, and Aldana knocked the ball in.
Soliz scored five minutes later, and the Bulldogs were well on their way to their third straight win.
The Hancock men have struggled to score this year, and that fact manifested itself Friday.
The Bulldogs had the ball in the Vaqueros’ end the majority of the time, they had the best chance early but a shot by an open Myles Baro from near the top of the box banged off the left post.
The Bulldogs repeatedly passed up shots from just outside the box, dead center from the Vaqueros goal, to work the ball in close on the sides. The strategy did not work out.
“We have some new guys up top,” said Vinnedge. “Our movement was much better today. We’re just trying to find the right combination.”
Hancock goalie Jesus Pinion made a big save in the 27th minute, but the Vaqueros corralled the rebound and Meza Gonzalez scored.
Much of the rest of the game consisted of Hancock midfielder Salvador Andrade thwarting the Vaqueros, and the Bulldogs offense either bogging down in the Glendale end or Vaqueros defender Ricky Morales stopping the Hancock attack.
Pinion has been filling in for regular Hancock goalkeeper Maisen Baro, who, Vinnedge said, has been injured.
“Jesus has done a tremendous job,” said Vinnedge.
Pinion was solid Tuesday, though Bakersfield College rallied for a 2-1 win.
Hancock will host another non-conference doubleheader next Tuesday. The women will play Reedley at 2 p.m. The men will play College of the Canyons at 4 p.m.
Women’s cross country
Bakersfield Invitational
BAKERSFIELD - In 89-degree heat, Sierra Skinner led Hancock College with a 12th-place finish, in 23 minutes, 46 seconds, over the 5k course.
Teammates following were Michele Marceleno (13th place), Rachel Mallory (25th), Yasmin Mendez (27th) and Mireya Martinez (29th).