Hancock College receiver Cajon Lakes (2) fights off Jimai Springfield of LA Pierce and hangs on to the ball for a completed pass during Hancock's final regular season home game last Saturday. This weekend Hancock plays at L.A. Harbor in the regular-season finale.
Qualik Davis (3) breaks up a pass attempt in the end zone during Hancock College's final regular season home game Saturday against LA Pierce. Hancock won 45-13 to clinch at least a share of the Pacific League title.
Hancock College receiver Cajon Lakes (2) fights off Jimai Springfield of LA Pierce and hangs on to the ball for a completed pass during Hancock's final regular season home game last Saturday. This weekend Hancock plays at L.A. Harbor in the regular-season finale.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Qualik Davis (3) breaks up a pass attempt in the end zone during Hancock College's final regular season home game Saturday against LA Pierce. Hancock won 45-13 to clinch at least a share of the Pacific League title.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Hancock's Eddie Battle (1) fights off LA Pierce tacklers during the final regular season home game Saturday against LA Pierce.
If the Hancock College football team wins at Los Angeles Harbor Saturday, the Bulldogs take their third straight outright Pacific League championship, finish their third straight unbeaten Pacific League campaign and almost certainly go to a bowl game.
If the Bulldogs don't, "We're not going anywhere," Hancock coach Kris Dutra said after his team beat Los Angeles Pierce 45-13 at Hancock last Saturday to clinch a tie for the league title, and the top league seed for bowl consideration.
The operative word is "consideration." The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0) will try to improve their prospects by winning Saturday. Kickoff at Wilmington-based Harbor (3-6, 1-3) is set for 3 p.m.
Hancock played in the American Championship Bowl, the top American Division bowl game, the past two years, losing 35-14 to Southwestern in 2017 and edging San Bernardino Valley College 38-35 last year.
This year, Chaffey (9-0, 5-0) of the Metro League and SBVC (8-1, 4-0) of the Mountain League are the two Southern California Football Association (SCFA) American Division teams with the best records thus far. Last year, four American Division teams played in a bowl game.
Chaffey's scheduled game against Los Angeles Southwest resulted in a forfeit win for Chaffey after Southwest didn't have any healthy players to field a suitable team in their game.
Hancock, healthy on the points scored (35 a game) and points allowed (16 a game) ledgers will take on a Seahawks team that lost its first four games, won its next three and has dropped its last two.
The Visalia Redwood football team’s yardage output on offense this year has been good, not spectacular. The Rangers’ POINTS output has been pretty spectacular.
The Bulldogs' collective physical health has often not been very healthy. DJ Whitmill, the Pacific League rushing leader, missed the Pierce game. Desmond Newkirk, one member of the Bulldogs' five-back rotation in rushing attack that averages 305 yards a game, was hurt on the next-to-last play of the Pierce game.
The status of both was unknown at press time. Pacific League rushing touchdowns leader Maurice Smith (13 rushing TDs), Eddie Battle and Terrance Raynor, the other backs in the rotation, emerged from the game healthy.
The core of offensive linemen Hancock had at the start of the year has been together for two games.
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
The Hancock backs have fared much better. All of them in the five-man rotation have played in at least seven games, and Smith and Battle have played in all nine.
Harbor has scored 18 touchdowns total this year. Hancock's rushers have scored 36. The Seahawks average just 224 yards of offense total, and 66 rushing.
The Seahawks have rotated two quarterbacks, sophomores Armani Jones-Sailor and Jacob Millhouse. Jones-Sailor has thrown six touchdown passes and five interceptions. Millhouse's numbers in those departments are six and six.
Jones-Sailor has a much higher pass completion percentage, 51.9 percent to 38.2 percent. Lamont Hunt, at 35 yards a game in receptions, is Harbor's leading pass receiver.
The Hancock defense has not allowed more than two touchdowns in any league game this year. Defensive backs EJ Barrera and Seth Mathysse, along with linebackers Honus Wagner and Richard Goldhammer and defensive lineman Jackson Valencia, help anchor the unit.
Both teams have a good punter, Cade England for Hancock and Axel Perez for Harbor.
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 10.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 09.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 01.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 02.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 03.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 04.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 05.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 06.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 07.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 08.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 11.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 12.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 13.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 14.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 15.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 16.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 17.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 18.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 19.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 20.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 21.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 22.jpg
110919 Hancock vs LA Pierce 23.jpg
102619AHC06.JPG
102619AHC01.JPG
102619AHC02.JPG
102619AHC03.JPG
102619AHC04.JPG
102619AHC05.JPG
102619AHC07.JPG
102619AHC08.JPG
102619AHC09.JPG
102619AHC10.JPG
102619AHC11.JPG
102619AHC12.JPG
102619AHC13.JPG
102619AHC14.JPG
102619AHC15.JPG
102619AHC16.JPG
102619AHC17.JPG
102619AHC18.JPG
102619AHC19.JPG
102619AHC20.JPG
102619AHC21.JPG
102619AHC22.JPG
102619AHC23.JPG
102619AHC24.JPG
102619AHC25.JPG
102619AHC26.JPG
102619AHC27.JPG
102619AHC28.JPG
102619AHC29.JPG
102619AHC30.JPG
102619AHC31.JPG
102619AHC32.JPG
102619AHC33.JPG
102619AHC34.JPG
102619AHC35.JPG
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 02.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 01.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 03.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 04.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 05.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 06.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 07.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 08.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 09.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 10.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 11.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 12.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 13.jpg
101919 Hancock Pasadena Football 14.jpg
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy