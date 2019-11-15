{{featured_button_text}}

If the Hancock College football team wins at Los Angeles Harbor Saturday, the Bulldogs take their third straight outright Pacific League championship, finish their third straight unbeaten Pacific League campaign and almost certainly go to a bowl game.

If the Bulldogs don't, "We're not going anywhere," Hancock coach Kris Dutra said after his team beat Los Angeles Pierce 45-13 at Hancock last Saturday to clinch a tie for the league title, and the top league seed for bowl consideration.

The operative word is "consideration." The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0) will try to improve their prospects by winning Saturday. Kickoff at Wilmington-based Harbor (3-6, 1-3) is set for 3 p.m.

Hancock played in the American Championship Bowl, the top American Division bowl game, the past two years, losing 35-14 to Southwestern in 2017 and edging San Bernardino Valley College 38-35 last  year.

This year, Chaffey (9-0, 5-0) of the Metro League and SBVC (8-1, 4-0) of the Mountain League are the two Southern California Football Association (SCFA) American Division teams with the best records thus far. Last year, four American Division teams played in a bowl game.

Chaffey's scheduled game against Los Angeles Southwest resulted in a forfeit win for Chaffey after Southwest didn't have any healthy players to field a suitable team in their game.

Hancock, healthy on the points scored (35 a game) and points allowed (16 a game) ledgers will take on a Seahawks team that lost its first four games, won its  next three and has dropped its last two.

The Bulldogs' collective physical health has often not been very healthy. DJ Whitmill, the Pacific League rushing leader, missed the Pierce game. Desmond Newkirk, one member of the Bulldogs' five-back rotation in rushing attack that averages 305 yards a game, was hurt on the next-to-last play of the Pierce game.

The status of both was unknown at press time. Pacific League rushing touchdowns leader Maurice Smith (13 rushing TDs), Eddie Battle and Terrance Raynor, the other backs in the rotation, emerged from the game healthy.

The core of offensive linemen Hancock had at the start of the year has been together for two games.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Hancock's run blocking has thrived despite the Hancock coaches having to constantly move their offensive linemen around because of injuries.

Righetti volleyball: Allen's big hitting lifts Warriors to CIF State regional quarterfinals win

The Hancock backs have fared much better. All of them in the five-man rotation have played in at least seven games, and Smith and Battle have played in all nine. 

Harbor has scored 18 touchdowns total this year. Hancock's rushers have scored 36. The Seahawks average just 224 yards of offense total, and 66 rushing.

The Seahawks have rotated two quarterbacks, sophomores Armani Jones-Sailor and Jacob Millhouse. Jones-Sailor has thrown six touchdown passes and five interceptions. Millhouse's numbers in those departments are six and six.

Jones-Sailor has a much higher pass completion percentage, 51.9 percent to 38.2 percent. Lamont Hunt, at 35 yards a game in receptions, is Harbor's leading pass receiver.

The Hancock defense has not allowed more than two touchdowns in any league game this year. Defensive backs EJ Barrera and Seth Mathysse, along with linebackers Honus Wagner and Richard Goldhammer and defensive lineman Jackson Valencia, help anchor the unit.

Both teams have a good punter, Cade England for Hancock and Axel Perez for Harbor.  

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0