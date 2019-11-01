At the 3:29 mark of the second quarter of Pasadena City College's Oct. 19 game at Hancock College, Pasadena quarterback Kade Wentz hit a wide open Justin Campbell for a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Hancock has not allowed a point since.
Santa Barbara City College's squad will try to snap that streak, and the Hancock Pacific League winning streak, when the teams renew their Santa Barbara County rivalry at 1 p.m. Saturday at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.
The visiting Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0) are the two-time Pacific League champs. They have won 15 straight league games. The Vaqueros are 2-5, 1-1.
Hancock is coming off a 27-0 shutout of Santa Monica. Santa Barbara is coming off a 35-10 loss at Los Angeles Harbor.
Hancock College hosted Santa Monica in a Pacific League game Saturday afternoon at Hancock Field.
Wildfires have plagued Southern California. At press time, no change in the Hancock-Santa Barbara game schedule had been announced.
Linebackers Honus Wagner and Richard Goldhammer, defensive backs EJ Barrera and Seth Matthysse and lineman Kamren Brown have helped spark a Bulldogs defense that has allowed four touchdowns total in Hancock's last three games.
Santa Barbara's offense has just 13 touchdowns this year, but the Vaqueros defense has been pretty good at scoring. The unit has three touchdowns, two of them scored by defensive lineman Jacob Schultz who averages 7.4 tackles a game and has seven quarterback sacks.
The quarterback Schultz and his mates figure to try to pressure is Hancock sophomore Mat Garcia. Garcia had a rough first full-time game against Citrus, but has been solid in his three games since.
Garcia has been effective at throwing on the run, and he has found two particularly reliable targets, wide receiver Rahsaan Young and tight end Jerome Afe. Young leads the team in receptions with 17. Afe has caught a touchdown pass in each of Hancock's last two games.
As for the Hancock running game, Bulldogs Maurice Smith (nine rushing touchdowns this year) and DJ Whitmill (110 rushing yards a game) lead the league in those categories.
Hancock averages a hefty 289 yards a game on the ground and has five backs who average at least 41 rushing yards a game. Eddie Battle, at 62 yards a game, is the Bulldogs' second-leading rusher, behind Whitmill.
Santa Barbara has played two sophomore quarterbacks, Bradley Kieven and Scott Forbes, regularly. Of the two, Kieven has been far more effective.
Kieven has thrown six touchdown passes and two interceptions. Forbes has tossed one touchdown pass and eight interceptions. Kieven's passing yardage output is more than double Forbes', 122 yards a game to 58.
The Vaqueros pass for 188 yards a game and rush for just 89, though Will Bayone (59 rushing yards a game) is a solid back for them. Jahmal Cornwell, with nearly 50 reception yards a game, is the team's leading receiver. Three more Vaqueros average more than 30 yards a game in receptions.
