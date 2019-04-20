SANTA CLARITA — There was no school record for Izzy Fraire this time.
Instead, the Hancock College freshman settled for her third conference championship, her third personal best in as many days and her second meet record when she won the women's 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes, 23.55 seconds at the Western State Conference Swimming Championships at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Saturday.
Thursday, Fraire won the 200 individual medley in 2:10.99. Friday, she took the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.11. Both days, she broke a school record Leanna Bramble set, and on Friday she set a meet record.
Saturday, Fraire became just the third Hancock swimmer to win multiple conference titles. Alexandria Kwong (2016 and '17), and Bramble (2014) are the others.
Hancock finished fifth in the 10-team meet with 347 points. Santa Barbara City College won its fifth straight WSC championship with 647 points, well ahead of runner-up Cuesta's 437.5.
Hancock's Helen Frazier finished second, in 2:29.29, in the 200 butterfly. Teammate Oceana Heath placed third in 2:38.05.
Bulldogs Kaila Guillermin (10th place, 21:32.86, 1,650 freestyle) and Angel Landis (16th, 1:00.71, 100 freestyle) earned their third top-16 finish of the meet Saturday. Hancock's Anika Smith finished seventh in a personal best 21:14.65 in the 1,650 free.
The Bulldogs' 400 freestyle relay team finished sixth in 3:57.07.
Softball
Hancock salvages split with L.A. Mission
Hancock College starter Shaylyn Coy pitched a four-hit complete game in the second game of this non-conference doubleheader, and Hancock (11-21) salvaged a split with Los Angeles Mission College (18-21) with a 9-1 win over the Eagles at Hancock in the Bulldogs' season home finale.
The Eagles took the first game 4-3 with the help of two unearned runs in a four-run second. The second game ended after five innings because of the eight-run rule.
Crystal Gonzalez hit a walk off solo home run in the fifth inning to end the second game. She went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Natalya Fuggs hit a two-run homer in the second for the Bulldogs. Jayden Andrade and Siana Castillo had two hits apiece for Hancock. Five Bulldogs had at least one RBI.
Sofia Castro went 2-for-2 for the Eagles in the opener. On the mound, she earned the save.
L.A. Mission starter Christal CrealRooney went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits, to earn the win. Sabrina Ornelas went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Hancock.
The Bulldogs will finish their season Tuesday with a 2:30 p.m. Western State Conference North Division game at Oxnard. Hancock is 6-9 in the WSC North.