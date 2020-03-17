Hancock football's TJ Boone overcomes heart condition, makes it to next level

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Things have since worked out for Boone. He signed to continue his football career at Carson-Newman University, a private, NCAA Division II school in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

However, the road back to football after he was diagnosed with AFib was rocky for Boone.

“I was on blood thinners,” he said. “I couldn’t play. (Medical personnel) were afraid that if I got hit, the blood (near the heart) would clot.”

Finally, he said, he underwent a procedure at Marian Medical Center in which, “they shocked my heart back to its regular rhythm. It wasn’t skipping a beat anymore.”

Boone said after that procedure, he was able to get off blood thinners.

“I was cleared to play in the Santa Barbara game,” he said. “I played the last four games of the season.”

After losing to Citrus to drop to 2-2, the Bulldogs ran the table, saying farewell to the Pacific League by completing a third straight 5-0 league campaign (they have since been moved back to the rugged Northern League in the National Conference for the 2020 season).

Hancock won a bowl game for the second straight time, beating Mt. San Jacinto 14-9 in the Western State Bowl to finish the 2019 season 9-2.