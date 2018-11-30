Hancock College football coach Kris Dutra and 18 of his players earned All-Pacific League honors Friday.
Dutra received the league’s Coach of the Year award for the second straight season. Dutra is the career leader in wins at Hancock, with 110 career victories, after he surpassed Barney Eames' total of 100 this season.
Sophomore running back Ryheem Skinner received the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award. The running back from North Carolina finished with 1,294 total rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He ran for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' American Championship Bowl win over San Bernardino Valley College.
Skinner was fifth in the state in yards per game with 117.6. Skinner was a First Team selection last season.
Nine Bulldogs were named to All-Conference First Team.
Offensive lineman Robert Grice, a Lompoc High grad, offensive lineman Kobe Tuitele, tight end Jerome Afe, running back Jayden Vargas, from St. Joseph, and running back Isaac Bausley, a former Nipomo High Titan, were named to the First Team offense.
The offense averaged 415.6 yards a game and scored 40.6 points a game. The Bulldogs led the state in total rushing yards with 3,254.
Defensive tackle Dominic King, a St. Joseph High grad, defensive end Ray Paulo, offensive lineman Curt McDonald, and punt returner Alex Cecchi, an Arroyo Grande High School grad, were named to the First Team defense. The Bulldogs held opponents to 276.3 yards and 17.7 points a game.
Nine Bulldogs were named to Second Team, including four on offense and five to defense. Offensive lineman T.J. Boone, wide receiver Joe Guzman, from St. Joseph, quarterback Tommy Carr, an Atascadero grad, and kicker Hector Gil-Garcia, from Santa Maria, earned spots on the Second Team offense.
Defensive end Seth Olice, from Righetti, linebacker Angelo Ortiz, defensive back Edjuan Works, safety Dominic Chapa, and punter Cade England, from Paso Robles, were named to the Second Team defense.
The Bulldogs went unbeaten in league at 5-0 and captured the Pacific League championship for the second year in a row and the program was awarded All-League honors accordingly. Hancock also won the 2018 American Championship Bowl, defeating San Bernadino College 38-35 and finishing the season with a record of 10-1 overall.
In the coming weeks, the California Community College Football Coaches Association will announce its All-America and All-California teams.