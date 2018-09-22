Backup Hancock College quarterback Matt Garcia took a knee on the last play Saturday. Other than that, the Hancock offense was perfect.
The Bulldogs scored on all nine of their possessions in a 70-20 rout of undermanned and out-matched West Los Angeles College in a non-league game at Hancock.
Hancock, the defending American Division's Pacific League champion, is 2-1. The Wildcats, who play in the National Division's Metro League, are 0-4.
Regarding what the Hancock offense did to the West L.A. defense, "We had the same thing happen to us," veteran Hancock coach Kris Dutra said.
"The year Bakersfield won the state championship they scored on us on every possession. After that, I changed the defense we were running."
Dutra, who is in his 18th year at the helm at Hancock and, with 102 victories, is the winningest football coach in school history, said, "Those poor kids from West L.A. — they don't have enough guys. They're hurting."
He said the 70 points were the most for a Hancock team since 2005, when the Bulldogs rang up 81 on Santa Monica.
Hancock freshman quarterback Thomas Carr threw two short scoring passes — to Jaiden Perkins and then to Alex Cecchi — for the first touchdowns of the game Saturday.
Carr threw seven passes and hit all seven, for a total of 98 yards. The Bulldogs, who scored the first 28 points, did not throw another pass.
The Bulldogs did pretty much what they wanted to do when they wanted to do it with their running game. Seven different Bulldogs ran for at least one touchdown, and Isaac Bausley ran for two.
Hancock sophomore Ryheem Skinner was the state junior college rushing leader going into the game. He probably kept his lead. Skinner racked up a total of 173 yards, including a two-yard touchdown run, on 15 carries.
Santa Maria Valley native Jayden Vargas had his biggest game of the year. He had 128 yards on just nine carries. Vargas scored on a 15-yard run.
The Bulldogs racked up 498 yards on the ground, their biggest output of the year. Not counting the knee Garcia took Hancock had a grand total of one rushing play that went for negative yardage. That one went for minus one yard.
Hancock had nearly 500 yards on the ground even though the Bulldogs' offense had a short field to work with most of the game.
"We have some things we need to work on, but the offensive line is getting there," said Skinner.
The line has some veterans and some newcomers and, "The way the line blocks this year is a little different than the way the line blocked last year," said Skinner.
Skinner and freshman offensive tackle TJ Boone are both Clinton, North Carolina natives, and they are cousins.
"I'm excited to be blocking for him again," said Boone. "We talked about playing with each other in college."
Boone said, "The offensive line has done better each week."
"They're coming together," Dutra said of his offensive line. "That's the thing."
Besides the nine offensive touchdowns, Jaquez McWilliams ran 25 yards with a blocked punt for a score for the Hancock defense. Hancock kicker Hector Gil-Garcia made good on all 10 of his PAT kicks.
West L.A. actually moved the ball pretty well on the Hancock defense in the first half. Though they trailed 35-14 at halftime, the Wildcats had 271 yards of total offense before intermission, including 144 on the ground.
West L.A. got the last score of the first half. Devon Shay, in for shaken up starting quarterback Markell White, was tripped up in the backfield, nearly fell down and then connected with a wide open Vincent Rankin for a 40-yard touchdown pass.
White scored the Wildcats' first touchdown on a 32-yard run.
The Bulldogs' defense tightened up in the second half. The Wildcats got just 92 yards after intermission. The one score they got then came when Jordan King recovered a Shay fumble in the Hancock end zone.
Kemond Cohran led the West L.A. rushers with 69 yards.
Starting Hancock defensive back Domanic Chapa was shaken up in the first half but, "He'll be good to go," for Hancock's 1 p.m. non-league game at Citrus next Saturday, said Dutra.
"He could have gone back in (against West L.A.), but we decided to rest him."
Lineman Dominick King and defensive back Seth Matthyse had a big second half on defense for Hancock.