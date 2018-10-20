SANTA MONICA — The Hancock College Bulldogs (6-1) won their fifth straight game with a dominating 52-0 victory against the Santa Monica College Corsairs in a non-conference football game Saturday in Santa Monica.
The Bulldogs racked up 534 yards in total offense while their defense, which sacked Santa Monica quarterback Paul Davis seven times, held the Corsairs to a total of 116 yards with just 26 net yards rushing and another 90 through the air.
Six different Bulldogs scored touchdowns and kicker Hector Gil-Garcia added 10 points on seven point-after kicks and a 38-yard field goal.
Ryheem Skinner got the Bulldogs juggernaut rolling, capping a 10-play, 56-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:32 left in the first quarter.
Gil-Garcia added his field goal with 1:02 left in the quarter to put Hancock up 10-0.
In the second quarter, Rashad Beecham caught a 17-yard Steven Schouten touchdown pass, Jayden Vargas scored on a 28-yard run and Skinner picked up his second touchdown, powering in from the five to give Hancock a 31-0 lead at the half.
Isaac Bausley added an 8-yard TD run in the third quarter, Eddie Battle ran it in from the two early in the fourth and Qualik Davis finished the Corsairs off with a 19-yard touchdown run with 4:13 left in the game.
The Bulldogs had two 100-yard rushers; Skinner gained 116 yards on 11 carries and Vargas gained 108 on 12 rushing attempts.
Battle added 76 yards on 9 carries. Bausley gained 66 yards on 10 carries.
Schouten was 7-for-10 passing for 116 yards and the touchdown to Beecham.
For Santa Monica, Paul Davis went 9-for-17 passing for 90 yards.
Christoph Hirota was the Corsairs leading rusher, gaining 32 yards on 12 carries.
The seven sacks left Paul Davis with minus-46 yards in rushing.
Angel Ortiz had two sacks, Raymond Paulo and Jackson Valencia had 1.5 sacks apiece and Curt McDonald and Jordan Bowman each had one sack.
Hancock hosts local rival Santa Barbara next Saturday afternoon on the Bulldogs’ annual Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Domingues wins at Mt. SAC
WALNUT — St. Joseph High School senior Joseph Domingues Jr. won the Boys Division 5 Sweepstakes at Friday’s Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational in Walnut.
The annual race at Mt. San Antonio College is billed as the world’s largest cross country competition and Domingues was the first of 67 runners across the finish line in Division 5.
Domingues finished the 3-mile run in 15:43 — nine seconds ahead of North Phoenix Prep junior Jordan Black.
St. Joseph had four other runners in the field — senior Jacob Gomez finished 12th in 17:16, freshman Jacob Otremba finished 61st in 19:38, sophomore Grant Cena finished 65th in 20:01 and senior Jacob Ward was 67th in 21:13.
Overall, the St. Joseph team finished in ninth place.
Domingues’ 15:43 was also good for second place, to Page, Ariz., senior Morgan Fowler in the combined Division 4 and 5 results.
CIF-CS Volleyball
Playoff brackets released for girls volleyball
The CIF Central Section released the brackets for the 2018 girls volleyball tournament Saturday and nine area teams have been invited to the playoff party that begins on Thursday, Oct. 25.
In Central Section playoffs, the higher seed is always awarded a home game.
Division 1
Two San Luis Obispo County teams earned bids to the Division 1 playoffs.
No. 7 seed Arroyo Grande hosts No. 10 Bakersfield Centennial while No. 13 Mission Prep opens on the road at No. 4 Garces Memorial.
Division 2
Three more SLO County teams will take part in the Division 3 playoffs.
No. 14 Atascadero will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Christian; No. 13 Bullard visits No. 4 Templeton; and No. 12 Tulare Union will be at No. 3 San Luis Obispo.
Division 3
Four area teams will represent the Central Coast in Division 3.
No. 3 seed Righetti will host No. 14 Bakersfield East; No. 11 Morro Bay will play at No. 6 San Joaquin Memorial; No. 12 Nipomo heads to No. 5 Tulare Western; and No. 13 Pioneer Valley visits No. 4 Dinuba.
All matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. unless both schools and the CIF-CS agree to a time change.