A race walker for about two weeks, Hancock College sophomore Mireya Martinez will compete in the 3K women's race walk at the Southern California Regional Preliminaries at Riverside City College Saturday.
Race walking "is hard to get used to," Martinez said as she and her teammate and fellow So Cal qualifier, Davina Jannine Valerio were about to depart Friday with their coach, Louie Quintana, for Riverside.
Valerio said she is a freshman in terms of track eligibility at Hancock. She took a more conventional route than Martinez did to land a berth in the So Cal prelims. Valerio qualified in the women's pole vault and long jump.
In fact, Valerio, who has a best of 9 feet, 3 inches, finished second in the pole vault at the Western State Conference Finals. Valerio's long jump best is 16-2.
The Orcutt Academy and Pioneer Valley boys track teams made a bit of history Thursday.
Martinez graduated from Santa Maria High School. Valerio is a Pioneer Valley alum.
Quintana said race walking will be an exhibition event at the So Cal prelims for the second straight year.
The So Cal prelims will be it for race walkers this season. Valerio will try to crack the top nine in the pole vault and long jump and advance to the regional finals.
As for Martinez, "I haven't done many miles at all in race walking," she acknowledged.
"I think I can go seven and a half laps around the track, though."
Martinez said, "The biggest adjustment has been the hip movement in race walking. I'm too tight in my hips. I'll try to do more stretching before the race."
The sophomore ran for Hancock's women's cross country team last fall.
She said she competed in the 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000 for the track team. "I chose to do the race walk because I knew I wouldn't qualify for the (So Cal meet) in running."
More than 100 soon-to-be-graduates bound for two- and four-year colleges and universities across the United States were recognized Thursday by…
Quintana said, "They're trying to get the numbers up for race walking. It's an unusual event, but it's a good event, especially for girls. I have three this year, but (Martinez) is the only one who wanted to do the race walk."
Valerio played basketball for Hancock during the winter season. Though, like Martinez, she has been with the Bulldogs' track team all season she's not all that much more seasoned in her qualifying events than Martinez is in hers.
"I've only competed in four meets," she said.
"We got my (current) pole late, and I help coach the Pioneer Valley track team so it's been hard to get with the team here," said Valerio.
Quintana said, "We've tried to be more flexible. We've tried to go with some morning workouts, have her here longer."
Particularly considering her small number of meet appearances, "I've been happy with the results," Valerio said.
"My goal is to clear 9-6 in the pole vault and go 17 feet in the long jump," at the So Cal prelims.
Now that Martinez and Valerio have reached this point, Quintana said, the dye, so to speak, has been cast.
"There's nothing else I can do now, as far as coaching them," said Quintana.
"It's all up to them."
The Southern Cal Finals are set for May 10 and 11 at RCC.