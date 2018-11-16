The first night of the Home Motors Tournament saw the Hancock College men’s basketball team elevate itself to 5-0 overall.
The Bulldogs rolled to the 78-59 rout of visiting Napa Valley in the first day of the tournament on Friday evening at Joe White gymnasium.
The Bulldogs entered the game having average 84.3 points per contest. And on the final stat sheet saw this number: 13 different Bulldogs scored out of the 14 who suited up for the first game of the tourney.
“We’re a very deep team, so I’m not surprised,” Hancock College head coach Tyson Aye said. “Toward the end of last year, we only had 11 suited up. We’ve got 15 guys who can play this year – so it’s the deepest team I’ve ever had.”
No one got a point on the scoreboard until the 18:05 mark. That was when Trenton Mitchell nailed both of his free throw attempts.
But from there, the rout was on and the Bulldogs never trailed against the visitors from Northern California.
Xavier Cooper began to energize a Bulldog defense that snatched the ball out of the Storm’s hands; leading a unit that swooped up eight first half steals on the night including four in the first five minutes of play.
Aye’s vision for the game was to make the Napa Valley offense uncomfortable – to the point where the Bulldogs forced them to play at a faster pace. Aye pinpointed that the Storm isn’t really known for playing a fast-paced scheme.
“We wanted to speed them up, and we did just that,” Aye said. “Whether if they were slow or fast, we wanted to make them go faster.”
Then, late in the first half and with the shot clock below three seconds, Cooper launched the ball from 3-point land…swishing the basket and getting his sidelines to shout in glee. That long range basket placed AHC up 15-6.
The Bulldogs would go on and inflate the lead to 42-19 at the half. Two Bulldogs ended the first half in double figures for points: Cooper and J.T Riddick – both of whom had 10 points apiece.
In the end, AHC had four players finish the night in double figures. Cooper and Riddick remained at 10 points, while Mike Mensah and Mitchell wound up leading the Bulldogs by scoring 12 points each.
“As a team, we were disciplined in what we had to do,” Mitchell said. “This team is a very selfless team. You can see on the bench we have a good attitude. We always give the next man good, positive energy.”
And this is a Bulldog team that was primarily led by Shane Carney’s up-tempo style of play, as Carney became a 20-point threat on any given night.
“You’re not going to replace Shane,” Aye said. “Shane was a one-of-a-kind ball player. But we have other guys who are great ball players and are learning. Collectively as a team, we’re finding a way to get it done.”
The Bulldogs return home to face Yuba College at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Ventura 58, Cabrillo 24
A Cougars team that was described by the CHS coaches as “big and having lots of shooters” went on to roll to a 34-point rout in the Gold Coast Tournament at San Marcos High.
No Cabrillo player reached past eight points on the evening. Jesse Jenkins led with seven for the Conquistadores, who are now 1-2 overall. Alexa McCune added six points for CHS.
Cabrillo returns to San Marcos on Saturday for the tournament’s final day.
Valley Christian 39, Providence 19
The Valley Christian Academy Lions got their girls basketball season off to a roaring start with a non-league win over Santa Barbara’s Providence at the VCA Gym.
The Lions (1-0) took charge early and never slowed down.
Grace Cose led the Lady Lions with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Mayley DiBernardi added six points and had five steals.
Jenna Mason contributed five points and Lindsey Mikkelsen came up with four steals for coach Randy Stanford’s squad.
Stanford now has to turn his attention to Lions football as the assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the VCA team that’s playing in the CIF Southern Section 8-man Division 2 semifinals Saturday evening at Bloomington Christian.
The Lady Lions will be back on the court next Monday at 5:30 p.m. in another non-league matchup when they take the short ride to Santa Maria High School’s Wilson Gym.
Boys basketball
Providence 65, Valley Christian 27
A severely undermanned VCA lost its season-opener to Providence.
“Because our football team is still in the playoffs, we only had five players able to suit up tonight – so that hurt us,” said VCA head coach Christopher Maples. “We want them to win the semifinal playoff game but we look forward to getting the football players back in the gym. It will be nice to have them available for practice but it would be cool to see them go to the championship game.”
Jamin Magness led the Lions with 12 points and nine rebounds.
“And David Shin and Diego Cardenas scored their first-ever points in a high school basketball game,” said Maples.
The Lions have a long break before returning to action.
They host Frazier Mountain in a non-league game on Monday, Nov. 26.
Cabrillo hosting former Channel League team
The seven-time Los Padres League champion Conquistadores will get their first taste of the Channel League, in the form of one former C.L team.
The Conquistadores, who moved into the league following the 2017-18 season, will host Ventura High in a rare Saturday evening contest set for 5 p.m. at CHS.
The Cougars went 11-12 and 4-4 last season in their last season as a Channel League member.