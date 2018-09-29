GLENDORA — The Hancock College football team took the fight to the Fighting Owls of Glendora College with a 28-21 come-from-behind victory in a Western States Conference game Saturday afternoon in Glendora.
Citrus beat the Hancock defense early but it was the Bulldogs’ defense that later put the game in Hancock’s win column.
Citrus (3-2) broke out to a 14-0 first quarter lead.
Owls quarterback Austin Zavala went airborne, throwing two first-quarter touchdown passes to James Brown to get Citrus off to a fast start.
Zavala hit Brown with a 6-yard TD pass, capping a 6-play, 78-yard drive with 7:55 left in the first quarter and then found Brown again with a 30-yard strike, capping a 5-play, 45-yard drive that put Citrus up 14-0 with 1:40 left in the first.
Hancock (3-1) got itself back in the game when Joe Guzman caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Thomas Carr at the 10:47 mark of the second quarter. Hector Gil-Garcia’s extra point kick made it 14-7 after the Bulldogs’ 9-play, 61-yard drive ended with 10:47 left in the second quarter.
Ryheem Skinner then scored the first of his two touchdowns, with 6-minutes left in the half, completing an 8-play, 29-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.
This time, Logan Armstrong came in to kick the extra point, tying the game at 14-all.
Skinner put the Bulldogs ahead with a 9-yard TD run, the final play of a 5-play, 72-yard drive that, with Armstrong’s kick, put Hancock up for the first time, 21-14.
Hancock’s defense then provided the game-winner.
The Bulldogs’ Angelo Ortiz blocked Citrus kicker Sear Bailey’s punt. Hancock’s Domanic Chapa scooped the ball up and raced 20-yards into the end zone for a 28-14 lead with 3:30 left in the third quarter.
After throwing two interceptions, Zavala was replaced by Kody Olmos
Olmos threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dennis Patrick but, with 2:43 left in the game, the Owls' time was about to run out.
Hancock was held to 279 yards of total offense; 180 rushing and 99 passing as Carr went 4-for-10 with the one touchdown and one interception.
Skinner was the leading rusher with 85 yards on 20 carries.
Jayden Vargas added 80 yards on 17 carries.
Hancock’s run defense stopped Citrus cold, allowing 42 yards in the game.
The Owls two quarterbacks completed 17 of 32 passes for 169 yards.
Hancock hosts Antelope Valley next Saturday at 2 p.m.
Cross country
Brug Invitational
Orcutt Academy won the Small School Varsity Boys Division title at the annual Brug Invitational cross country meet in Atascadero, edging second-place Templeton 50-53.
Nipomo finished fourth in the eight-team field with 81 points.
Justin Stites led Orcutt with a fourth-place finish in 18 minutes, 43.58 seconds over the 5K course. Johnathan Dolan of Atascadero won the race in 17:35.30.
Scoring teammates following Stites for the victorious Spartans were Joaquim Lozano (sixth place), Kaden Bennett (ninth), Noah Morelos (10th) and Richard Samaniego (21st).
Austin Boersma led Nipomo with a fifth-place finish.
Kacie Slover of Nipomo won the Small School Varsity Girls Division race in 20:45.30.
Morro Bay topped the four-team field with 33 points to runner-up Templeton's 58. Nipomo scored 65 points. Orcutt Academy did not have enough runners to score.
Mackenzie Webb of Orcutt (third place) and Iliana Murguia of Nipomo (fourth) both cracked the top five. Orcutt's Sierra Skinner finished 11th in the field of 35 runners.