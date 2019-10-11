Hancock was banged up going into its home game last Saturday against unbeaten Citrus and was in worse shape injury-wise after the 23-7 loss. By the time the game ended, the Bulldogs were down to one healthy wide receiver. Several players were on crutches as the game progressed.
It was unknown at press time whether or not some, or any,of the injured Bulldogs would be ready to go Saturday night. Most of the injuries were on the offensive side of the ball.
The Bulldogs are the two-time defending Pacific League champions. Partly because of injuries, they have lacked consistency on offense this year.
The unit will try to make a go of it against a Marauders defense that, save a 55-52 loss to Santa Ana, has been pretty good. Other than the Santa Ana game, the unit has given up 38 points total
DJ Whitmill Jr. leads a five-back Hancock rotation in a Bulldogs rushing attack that averages a robust 369 yards a game, though the Hancock ground game could not get a consistent enough footing in the Bulldogs' two losses. Whitmill averages 84 yards a game. He hasn't scored yet.
Four Hancock backs average more than 50 yards a game rushing. Three, Desmond Newkirk, Terrance Raynor and Maurice Smith, have scored four touchdowns.
The Antelope Valley offense does its best work through the air. Brian Adams has thrown seven touchdown passes and just one interception. The Hancock secondary will have to deal with Errius Collins, who leads a trio of productive Marauders receivers.
The Marauders average 263 yards a game through the air, and Collins averages almost 100 yards a game in reception yardage. Antelope Valley runs the ball for an unspectacular 109 yards a game.
Both freshman quarterbacks from the 2018 Hancock team that went 10-1, took the Pacific League title with a second straight 5-0 league campaign and won the American Championship Bowl, are gone. Thomas Carr is at four-year Indiana State. A pre-season injury knocked Steven Schouten out for the year before he played a game.
The Bulldogs have struggled at quarterback this year. Sophomore Matt Garcia, in his first start last Saturday, was just six-for-16 passing. Hancock had just 230 yards of total offense, including a paltry 76 in the second half.
Garcia figures to start Saturday night. Whoever the Bulldogs quarterback is will face a Marauders defense that has been adept at intercepting passes. The unit has nine picks this year.
Linebacker Honus Wagner (yes, he was named after THAT Honus Wagner, no he is not a descendant of The Great One) helps lead a Hancock defense that has been solid for the most part. A 16-0 Citrus third quarter doomed the Bulldogs last week.
Hancock's kickoff coverage has been lacking at times this year, and the unit will face good Marauders kick returners, which Jalen Perdue (33 yard average on five returns) leads.
Hancock running back Desmond Newkirk (4) gets wrapped up by a Citrus College defender during last Saturday's home game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Antelope Valley Saturday night.
