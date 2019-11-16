Hancock sophomore Kevin Lopez carries a flag onto the field before the game to celebrate Military Appreciation Day in Santa Maria on Nov 9. On Saturday, Hancock won its third straight outright Pacific League championship with a 42-7 win over L.A. Harbor.
The Hancock College football team bid farewell to the Pacific League Saturday by putting the wrap on a third straight unbeaten league campaign.
After four years in the Pacific League, the Bulldogs will play in a new league next season. Meanwhile, Desmond Newkirk ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and the Hancock defense racked up eight sacks as the Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0) rolled to a 42-7 win over Los Angeles Harbor (3-7, 2-3) at Harbor to finish the regular season.
Hancock sophomore DJ Whitmill, the Pacific League rushing leader, ran for two scores Saturday.
The Bulldogs will await their bowl assignment after racking up their 18th consecutive league win. Hancock has not lost a league game since 2016.
Hancock will play in a bowl game next Saturday. Just where is to be determined. The Bulldogs have hosted the American Championship Bowl the past two seasons, losing 35-14 to Southwestern at Santa Maria High School in 2017 and edging San Bernardino Valley College 38-35 at Righetti last year.
They will wait and see if they will get to play in the American Championship Bowl again. At press time, Chaffey of the Metro League (10-0) and SBVC of the Mountain League (8-1) owned the best overall American Division records.
Chaffey finished its regular season prior to Saturday. The Wolverines had one game left at press time.
There wasn't much suspense in Hancock's game at Harbor. The Bulldogs had a 21-0 lead on the Seahawks at halftime and cruised in from there.
Eddie Battle finished a 13-play, 91-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter. Whitmill went in from the 1 to finish a 12-play, 67-yard march at the 6:06 mark of the second.
The Hancock rushing yardage was even more prodigious than usual. Averaging 305 yards going in, the Bulldogs ran for 401 Saturday.
With the Bulldogs having their way running between the tackles, Newkirk, Battle, Whitmill and Terrance Raynor (54 yards Saturday) all had 50 yards or more.
A Jasyhi Jackson interception set up the lone Seahawks score. On the next play after the pick, Z'onte King hit a wide open Isaiah Potts for a 30-yard touchdown toss on a halfback option pass at the 5:17 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Hancock defense did not allow more than two touchdowns in any league game this year and had one shutout, against Santa Monica. EJ Barrera had three sacks Saturday and Quintin Faison had 2.5 as the Bulldogs kept the Seahawks to 138 yards of total offense while piling up 401 themselves.
Hancock kicker Edgar Zacarias made all of his six PAT kicks.
Hancock running back Desmond Newkirk (4) gets wrapped up by a Citrus College defender during last Saturday's home game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Antelope Valley Saturday night.
Hancock College running back DJ Whitmill moves the ball upfield during the Bulldogs game against Citrus College on Oct. 5. Hancock went to Lancaster last Saturday and came home with a 47-13 victory over the Antelope Valley Marauders. The Bulldogs host Pasadena Saturday at 2 p.m.
Hancock running back Eddie Battle (1) gets tripped up during the Bulldogs game against Citrus College on Saturday, Oct. 5. Hancock went to Lancaster Saturday and came home with a 47-13 victory over the Antelope Valley Marauders.
Hancock College running back DJ Whitmill (5) is stopped by Citrus College defender Derrion Warner (4) during the Bulldogs game against Citrus College on Saturday, Oct. 5. Hancock went to Lancaster Saturday and came home with a 47-13 victory over the Antelope Valley Marauders.
Hancock running back Desmond Newkirk (4) gets wrapped up by a Citrus College defender during last Saturday's home game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Antelope Valley Saturday night.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock running back DJ Whitmill (5) is stopped by a Citrus College defender during Saturday's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock quarterback Matt Garcia looks for an open man during Saturday's game against Citrus College.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock wide receiver Cajon Lakes (2) gets tripped up by a Citrus defender during last weekend's home game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Citrus College wide receiver Jeremiah Lineberger (10) makes the catch as several Bulldog defenders try to intercept during Saturday's home game at Hancock.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Bulldog receiver Kyron Smith, right, gets wrapped up by a Citrus College defender following a deep pass during Saturday's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock Bulldog Kyron Smith is brought down by a Citrus defender during Saturday's home game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock College running back DJ Whitmill moves the ball upfield during the Bulldogs game against Citrus College on Oct. 5. Hancock went to Lancaster last Saturday and came home with a 47-13 victory over the Antelope Valley Marauders. The Bulldogs host Pasadena Saturday at 2 p.m.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock wide receiver Cajon Lakes (2) gets stopped by a Citrus defender during Saturday's home game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock running back Eddie Battle (1) gets tripped up during the Bulldogs game against Citrus College on Saturday, Oct. 5. Hancock went to Lancaster Saturday and came home with a 47-13 victory over the Antelope Valley Marauders.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock quarterback Matt Garcia throws the ball to an open man during Saturday's game against Citrus College.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Hancock College running back DJ Whitmill (5) is stopped by Citrus College defender Derrion Warner (4) during the Bulldogs game against Citrus College on Saturday, Oct. 5. Hancock went to Lancaster Saturday and came home with a 47-13 victory over the Antelope Valley Marauders.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Citrus College running back Walter Carl (34) tries to escape a Bulldog defender during Saturday's game at Allan Hancock College.
David DuBransky, Contributor
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 02.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 01.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 03.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 04.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 05.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 06.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 07 (1).jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 08.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 09.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 10.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 11.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 12.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 13.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 14.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 15.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 16.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 17.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 18.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 19.jpg
091419 Hancock vs LA Valley Football 20.jpg
