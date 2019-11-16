{{featured_button_text}}

The Hancock College football team bid farewell to the Pacific League Saturday by putting the wrap on a third straight unbeaten league campaign.

After four years in the Pacific League, the Bulldogs will play in a new league next season. Meanwhile, Desmond Newkirk ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and the Hancock defense racked up eight sacks as the Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0) rolled to a 42-7 win over Los Angeles Harbor (3-7, 2-3) at Harbor to finish the regular season.

Hancock sophomore DJ Whitmill, the Pacific League rushing leader, ran for two scores Saturday.

The Bulldogs will await their bowl assignment after racking up their 18th consecutive league win. Hancock has not lost a league game since 2016.

Hancock will play in a bowl game next Saturday. Just where is to be determined. The Bulldogs have hosted the American Championship Bowl the past two seasons, losing 35-14 to Southwestern at Santa Maria High School in 2017 and edging San Bernardino Valley College 38-35 at Righetti last year.

They will wait and see if they will get to play in the American Championship Bowl again. At press time, Chaffey of the Metro League (10-0) and SBVC of the Mountain League (8-1) owned the best overall American Division records.

Chaffey finished its regular season prior to Saturday. The Wolverines had one game left at press time.

There wasn't much suspense in Hancock's game at Harbor. The Bulldogs had a 21-0 lead on the Seahawks at halftime and cruised in from there.

Eddie Battle finished a 13-play, 91-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run at the 5:45 mark of the first quarter. Whitmill went in from the 1 to finish a 12-play, 67-yard march at the 6:06 mark of the second.

The Hancock rushing yardage was even more prodigious than usual. Averaging 305 yards going in, the Bulldogs ran for 401 Saturday.

With the Bulldogs having their way running between the tackles, Newkirk, Battle, Whitmill and Terrance Raynor (54 yards Saturday) all had 50 yards or more.

A Jasyhi Jackson interception set up the lone Seahawks score. On the next play after the pick, Z'onte King hit a wide open Isaiah Potts for a 30-yard touchdown toss on a halfback option pass at the 5:17 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Hancock defense did not allow more than two touchdowns in any league game this year and had one shutout, against Santa Monica. EJ Barrera had three sacks Saturday and Quintin Faison had 2.5 as the Bulldogs kept the Seahawks to 138 yards of total offense while piling up 401 themselves.

Hancock kicker Edgar Zacarias made all of his six PAT kicks.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.