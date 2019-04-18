Hancock College freshman Izzie Fraire broke a school and won an individual conference title during day one of the 2019 Western State Conference Championships on Thursday.
College of the Canyons is hosting the three-day meet at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center.
Fraire won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 10.99 seconds, edging the runner-up, Shayna Simmer of Santa Monica, by 31-tenths of a second.
Fraire, a Righetti High School graduate, broke the school record of 2:13.4 set by Leanna Bramble in 2014. Fraire dropped 7.64 seconds off her time in the morning’s preliminary heat. She became the fifth Bulldog overall and fourth Hancock swimmer in program history to win an individual conference title.
Sophomore Oceana Heath finished eighth in the women’s 500-yard freestyle final with a time of 6:02.90. The Righetti High School graduate qualified sixth in the preliminary heats with a time of 5:54.38, nearly 23 seconds faster than her previous-best time.
Sophomore Kaila Guillemin finished 14th overall in the 500-free, finishing in 6:11.38 in the consolation final. The Santa Ynez High product finished 15th in the event last year.
Angel Landis came in seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.58 seconds. The sophomore finished 16th in the event a year ago. Kailey Roux finished 16th in the event with a time of 28.08 seconds.
Roux already secured 34 points for Hancock in the team standings last weekend with second-place finishes in the 1- and 3-meter diving events. She qualified for the 2019 CCCAA State Championships in both events.
In the relay events, Hancock finished sixth in the 400-medley relay with a time of 4:25.97 and tenth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, clocking a time of 1:54.19.
After the first day, Hancock has a total of 118 points and sits in sixth place. Santa Barbara City has the lead with 165 points, followed by Santa Monica with 137, and Cuesta in third with 131. Ventura and L.A. Valley are tied for fourth with 120 points. Bakersfield is three points behind Hancock in seventh, and Citrus has 72 points.
The three-day meet resumes Friday and Saturday with preliminary heats at 9:30 AM and the finals at 4 p.m.