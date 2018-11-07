Repeating in anything in any sport is not easy, and the Hancock College football team has done it.
For the second straight year, the Bulldogs have secured the top bowl seed from the Pacific League. This time, they scored a convincing 49-24 win at Los Angeles Pierce College last Saturday in a battle for first place.
With only a 1 p.m. Saturday home game against Los Angeles Harbor left in their regular season, the Bulldogs (8-1, 4-0) can do no worse than a tie for first place in the Pacific League.
Only L.A. Pierce (3-1 Pacific League) can catch the Bulldogs and since the Bulldogs beat the Brahmas, Hancock is assured of the bowl seed in the American Division's Pacific League again.
Hancock is about to finish its second season in the Pacific League. The Bulldogs, who went a perfect 5-0 in the league last year, have not lost in nine Pacific League games.
Like last year, the Bulldogs wrapped up the top league bowl seed with a win on the road in the penultimate game of the season. Last season, Hancock won 21-7 at Antelope Valley in a game between two teams that were 3-0 in the Pacific League going in.
Last year, the Bulldogs put away the big game late. This year, they were in control from the time Thomas Carr hit Rashad Beecham with a seven-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter for the first score as the Bulldogs cashed in after recovering a Brahmas fumble.
Despite some significant losses thanks to graduation, the Bulldogs' defense was once again a constant in Hancock's overall package.
Much as the unit did much of last year, Hancock, for the most part, locked down the opposition's run game. The Bulldogs have allowed opponents an average of about 95 yards a game on the ground.
Anytime a collegiate defense gives up an average of less than 300 yards of total offense a game it's doing pretty well, and the Bulldogs yield an average of just 264 yards of total offense a game.
More importantly, Hancock gives up an average of just 16 points a game.
The Bulldogs lost their leading tackler, linebacker Basiru Jobe, and their best pass rusher, Osa Omokaro, and another key pass rusher, Santa Ynez graduate Connor Epley, to graduation.
Veterans such as lineman Dominic King and defensive back Domanic Chapa, along with newer regulars such as linebacker Angelo Ortiz, and defensive backs Seth Matthysse and Curt McDonald, have helped forge the defense into a formidable unit. Righetti graduate Seth Ollice has helped anchor the defensive line.
Fans of the Hancock run game have not been disappointed. A powerful offensive line, along with several capable backs, have helped the perennially strong Hancock running game average more than 300 yards a game.
Sophomore Ryheem Skinner has led the American Division in rushing all season long. He averages 123 yards rushing a game. Former St. Joseph star Jayden Vargas has emerged as a significant No. 2 back.
He averages 82 yards an outing. That's more than many teams' No. 1 backs average.
Starting quarterback Thomas Carr has been steady. Back-up Steven Schouten has given Hancock some good production when he's been in there.
Punter Cade England and kicker Hector Gil-Garcia have given the Hancock kicking game, suspect to say the least in some years past, some stability.
Coach Kris Dutra, his staff and their players deserve a lot of credit for their accomplishments in a year that's not quite done yet.