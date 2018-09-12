Opposing defenses can't just be concerned with the run when it comes to Cal's Patrick Laird.
He's been a pretty capable receiver early on.
Laird is averaging just 3.2 yards a rush for the 2-0 Bears, though he's the team's rushing leader with 125 yards. When it comes to catching the football, Laird has 11 receptions for a total of 67 yards and two touchdowns.
The former walk-on from Mission Prep's achievements lead this first edition of the Times' 2018 local college football roundup. Here is a summary of what some other former Central Coast stars have done in the early season.
Toa Taua, Lompoc High, Nevada
Visiting Nevada-Reno (1-1) had just 34 total yards in a 41-10 rout at the hands of Vanderbilt last week, and Taua had 24 of them. He was the team's leading rusher.
Taua starred at Lompoc High School before he went off to college.
Last week, the Wolf Pack got just about all its offense from the passing of quarterback Ty Gangi. Gangi threw for 216 yards.
Taua returned one kickoff for 19 yards.
Elijah Cooks, St. Joseph/Atascadero, Nevada
The sophomore, who was recruited to the basketball team at Nevada during its run to the Sweet 16 earlier this year, has two catches for 35 yards for Nevada, good for fourth-best on the team.
Cooks spent two seasons playing quarterback at St. Joseph before transferring to Atascadero, where he eventually graduated.
Bailey Gaither, Paso Robles, San Jose State
Gaither is the Spartans' leading receiver. The speedster has eight grabs for 140 yards and two touchdowns on the season, averaging nearly 18 yards a catch.
He also has three carries for 26 yards. The junior did most of his damage in the season-opening loss to UC Davis, catching two passes for three yards against Washington State last week.
Josh Oliver, Paso Robles, San Jose State
Oliver, a Paso Robles High School graduate, was San Jose State's leading receiver in a 31-0 loss to Washington State last week. He caught five passes for a total of 51 yards.
The Spartans are off to a rough start. They are 0-2.
Jonathan Baldwin, Paso Robles, Northern Arizona
The senior tight end from Paso Robles caught his first two passes of the season for 31 yards in last weekend's game against Eastern Washington.
Derrick Portis, Lompoc High, Ferris State
Portis, a former Lompoc star, has done well as a spot ball-carrier for Big Rapids, Michigan-based Ferris State. Portis a total of 72 yards on eight carries.
The Bulldogs are 2-0.
Fenton Will, St. Joseph High, Cal Poly
The former St. Joseph standout linebacker had two tackles for Cal Poly's punt team in the Mustangs' 24-17 loss to Weber State in Cal Poly's 2018 home opener last Saturday night.
The Mustangs are 0-2.
Bradley Mickey, Arroyo Grande, Cal Poly
Mickey has two tackles for the Mustangs this year. The former Eagle is a member of Cal Poly's secondary.
Thomas Leggett, Hancock, Texas Tech
Leggett, a defensive back, has four tackles in two games for the Red Raiders.
Leggett played his freshman season at Hancock in 2016 and earned first team All-Pacific League honors after leading the Bulldogs with 50 tackles, 37 of which were solo. He also recorded four tackles for loss and two interceptions.