It’s official.
The Allan Hancock Bulldogs wrapped up back-to-back American Pacific League championships after defeating the LA Harbor Seahawks 55-14 Saturday afternoon in Santa Maria.
“Two years and we have not lost a league game,” said Hancock head coach Kris Dutra to his jubilant squad immediately after the game – and immediately after escaping his team’s attempt to douse him with a Gatorade shower.
“They got me last year but this time I saw them coming,” said Dutra.
Hancock (9-1, 5-0 American Pacific) scored early and often, rolling to a 41-7 halftime lead before bringing in the backups for the second half.
The Bulldogs racked up 465 yards of offense – 297 on the ground and 168 through the air – while holding the Seahawks (3-7, 1-4) to 292 – with only 15 of those generated by their rushing attack.
Jayden Vargas gained 120 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, Ryheem Skinner picked up 55 on 11 carries with one touchdown and Eddie Battle gained 57 on just 5 carries with one going for a touchdown for Hancock.
Starting quarterback Thomas Carr was 5-for-8 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked once.
Steven Schouten came on in the second half, going 3-for-4 for 29 yards.
Wide receiver Pierre Moudourou had a breakout game, with three catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns – one going for 58-yards.
“Carr threw some really nice balls today,” said Dutra. “Moudourou has worked his tail off all year. It was nice to see him have a really big day today. And on defense Alex Cecchi, Seth Ollice, Raymond Paulo, Dominic King, Domanic Chapa, Edjuan Works and Curt McDonald had a great day.”
The Seahawks alternated quarterbacks throughout with starter Aidan Kuykendall going 11-for-18 for 201 yards, including a 92-yard pass to Wesley Michel, and one interception. He was sacked three times. Paxton Stevens went 6-for-14 for 76 yards and one touchdown and was sacked twice.
After forcing a Seahawks punt on the game’s opening drive, the Bulldogs began their first offensive drive at their own 38 yard line.
The offensive line opened a big hole and Jayden Vargas flew through it for a quick 27-yard gain on Hancock’s first play.
Three plays later, Vargas got the ball, hurdled one LA Harbor defending and the dove into the end zone to complete a 13-yard touchdown run. Hector Gil-Garcia’s point after kick put the finishing touch on the Bulldogs’ 4-play, 64-yard drive and put Hancock up 7-0 with 10:21 left in the quarter.
Hancock then forced another Harbor punt.
Cecchi hauled it in near midfield and was off, getting pushed out of bounds at the Harbor 14.
But the drive stalled, a fourth-and-two from the six was stopped inches short of the first down marker and the ball went over to the Seahawks.
Two plays later, Harbor’s Bryan Williams couldn’t get the handle on a pitch. The ball hit the ground and Hancock’s A’Shonte Williams scooped the ball up on one bounce and scooted into the end zone with a 4-yard fumble return and a 14-0 lead with 6:45 left in the first.
Harbor then mounted a nice drive that came up short.
Harbor’s Colby Usher-Bryant got behind the defense and caught a 32-yard pass.
Facing fourth-and 12, Stevens was sacked for a 12-yard loss and the Bulldogs were back in business.
And on their next play, Moudourou got behind the Seahawks’ defense, Carr hit him with a perfect strike at the 10-yard line and Moudourou cruised into the end zone with his 58-yard touchdown reception putting the Bulldogs up 21-0 with 4:53 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Harbor’s Joshua Grant recovered a Vargas fumble.
Two plays later, Kuykendall floated a pass into the corner of the end zone. Michel grabbed it just inbounds to get the Seahawks on the board, cutting the Hancock lead to 21-7.
On their next drive, Carr found Moudourou open at the Harbor 25. Moudourou caught the pass, shook off one tackler and was off for a 41-yard catch and run that put Hancock up 27-2 with 11:14 left in the half.
The Seahawks marched right back, but Hancock’s Edjuan Works stopped their momentum, intercepting a Kuykendall pass at the Hancock 18 at the 7:38 mark.
Hancock then drained the clock, using up nearly 7-minutes, going on a 12-play, 88-yard march that ended when Ryheem Skinner coasted into the end zone from 1-yard out, giving the Bulldogs a 34-7 lead with 40.8-secconds left in the half.
On their next play, the Seahawks tried to trick the Bulldogs.
Kuykendall threw a pass that was quickly lateralled back to a running back who couldn’t get the handle on the ball.
But Hancock’s Raymond Paulo could. He grabbed the loose ball and raced 20-yards into the end done, giving Hancock a 41-7 halftime lead, allowing Dutra to give his second team some valuable playing time the rest of the way.
After hitting Michel with a pass at the 40 that Michel turned into a 92-yard gain, Harbor’s Kuykendall scored on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter.
Hancock’s Cecchi found a hole and ran untouched for a 19-yuard touchdown later in the third quarter and Eddie Battle blew through line on his way to a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to complete the Bulldogs’ runaway victory.
“It was a good team win,” said Cecchi. “I’m looking forward to playing the bowl game.”
“At the beginning of the season, LA Harbor was very formidable,” said Dutra. “But they’ve had a lot of injuries – only 34 guys suited up for them today. But they’re a well coached, talented team and they have some guys who can really play.”
“This is a testament to the great job that our coaching staff does,” said Hancock College Athletic Director Kim Ensing. “Chris Dutra and his staff do an excellent job. The trainers, academic counselors – it takes a lot of people to put a program together and all of them should be commended but none of this happens without Coach Dutra.”
Hancock will host a bowl game next Saturday night.
The Bulldogs will play San Bernardino Valley College, the champions of the American Mountain Division, under the lights at Righetti High School. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Hancock Basketball
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season with a 92-66 victory Saturday over the Chabot Gladiators from Hayward in the Bulldogs second game of Cuesta College's Rabobank Tournament.
No other details were available at press time.
Hancock opened the tournament Friday night with an 84-61 victory over Saratoga's West Valley College.
The Bulldogs also won their season opener, 100-40 over Lemoore West Hills, on Saturday, Nov. 4.