LANCASTER — The Hancock College football team made its last dress rehearsal before the games that count the most begin a success.
The Bulldogs (3-2) rolled to a 47-13 non-league win at Antelope Valley College Saturday night. The Marauders are now also 3-2. They saw their two-game winning streak snapped.
The two-time Pacific League champs racked up 350 yards rushing in the win. Maurice Smith ran for three scores and Eddie Battle rushed for two more.
Hancock’s season rushing leader, DJ Whitmill Jr., was the top rusher Saturday night with 138 yards. Smith ran for 76 yards, Battle had 75 and Desmond Newkirk ran for 72.
Whitmill finally got into the end zone in 2019 when he scored from 17 yards out in the last minute of the third quarter for his first touchdown of the year.
The hard-running sophomore saw would-be touchdown runs wiped out by two holding penalties on successive plays in Hancock’s 42-23 win at West Los Angeles College two weeks ago.
Hancock freshman kicker Edgar Zacarias had struggled on field goal tries this year but he kicked two Saturday night, from 24 and 38 yards.
Jaylen O’Neal ran 70 yards for an Antelope Valley touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. The point after kick was missed. It was pretty much all Hancock after that as they rolled off the next 47 points.
The Bulldogs led from the time Zacarias kicked the PAT to make it 7-6 after a Battle 29-yard touchdown run at the 12:21 mark of the first quarter.
Hancock defended pretty well against the run and against the pass. The Marauders had 140 yards passing and 113 rushing. Four Bulldogs had a sack apiece.
O’Neal ran for 78 yards, but 70 came on his touchdown run. Morris Moore ran for a solid 66 yards for the Marauders.
Antelope Valley’s Devon Jones was the receptions yardage leader with 54. He caught three passes.
Hancock’s Rahsaan Young was the receptions leader, with four. He had 39 of the Bulldogs’ 64 yards in receptions.
Bulldogs punter Cade England was his usual reliable self. His four punts averaged just over 40 yards.
The Bulldogs will play their Pacific League opener at home at 2 p.m. next Saturday against Pasadena City College.