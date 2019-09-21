VENTURA — Ventura College pulled away with two late touchdowns and defeated Hancock College 35-14 in a non-league game at Ventura Saturday night.
The Pirates moved to 2-1. The Bulldogs are 1-1.
Maurice Smith pulled the Bulldogs within 21-14 on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter then the Bulldogs got the ball in Pirates territory after a short punt in the fourth.
Hancock’s drive stalled and the Bulldogs missed a short field goal try. The Pirates, using a quick tempo attack, moved briskly down the field and Juan Gaytan scored on a 1-yard run.
A few minutes later, Pirates quarterback Nelson Yuen suckered the Bulldogs on a fake handoff and raced 65 yards for a score.
Gavin Grondahl hit Cajon Lakes for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for the first Hancock score.
You have free articles remaining.
Hancock missed two short field goal tries and Ventura responded with a touchdown after both.
After the first miss, Chris Reeves threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaughn in the second quarter for the first score of the game.
Yuen hit DeShaun Staples for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0. The Bulldogs could not get closer than seven points after that.
Chuck Wick capped a 78-yard drive for the Pirates with a two-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter to make it 21-7.
Hancock’s powerful run game had its moments, but the Pirates did not allow the Bulldogs’ rushing game to make a dominant imprint on the game.
Hancock will play a non-league game at Culver City-based West Los Angeles College at 2:05 p.m. next Saturday.