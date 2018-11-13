The ongoing wildfires in the state have led to some modifications for the CIF sectional and state playoffs.
The CIF State office in Sacramento sent out a news release on Tuesday afternoon detailing what events are still scheduled as plan and which ones will be pushed to a later date.
Righetti football coach Tony Payne said his team's game against Stockdale, in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs, has not been affected and was still scheduled to be played Friday night at 7 p.m. at Righetti High School.
Valley Christian Academy, playing in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 8-man football playoffs, is set to play at Bloomington Christian Saturday at 5 p.m. in a semifinal game. That game was pushed back a day due to a school conflict, VCA coach Pete Fortier said.
The NorCal Water Polo Championships held in Clovis also got pushed to a new date (Nov. 16-17).
Righetti's water polo team, which finished as the runner-up in the CIF-CS DI playoffs, is scheduled to play in the NorCal Championships in the state playoffs on Friday. Righetti is the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 seed Palo Alto at Clovis North High School at 2:20 p.m. If Righetti beats Palo Alto, the Warriors would face the winner of the Las Lomas-Jesuit game later Friday.
The CIF State Football Championship games will be played a week later on Dec. 14-15 at Cerritos College.
Also changing dates is the football championships in NorCal – which have been effected by the Butte Valley wildfires - moving to Dec. 7-8.
Cross country wasn’t affected by the statewide changes. The CIF State Finals meet in Fresno set for Nov. 24 is still a go, according to the release.
Nipomo High head coach Jeff Long, who has nine runners all vying for a spot in that state meet, says he doesn’t anticipate any changes in the way the Titans prepare – especially for Thursday’s Central Section championships.
“There is nothing we can do differently,” Long said by phone on Tuesday. “We just do what we do. We’re all trained and ready to go. Air quality hasn’t been bad for us. But I hope the fires will be over by then.”
Championships that will remain as scheduled are: The state finals for golf (Nov. 14), the Southern California boys water polo championships (Nov. 16-17), the section championships for girls tennis in Northern and Southern California (Nov. 16-17), the state cross country finals (Nov. 24) and lastly, the CIF Southern, Los Angeles City and San Diego football championships (Nov. 30 and Dec. 1).