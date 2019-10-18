The Hancock College football team will begin its quest Saturday for a third straight Pacific League title.
Hancock (3-2) will play Pasadena City College (2-3) at Hancock in the 2019 league opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
The Bulldogs are coming off a quality win. The Lancers are coming off a quality loss. Hancock routed Antelope Valley College 47-14 on the road last week, while Pasadena lost 20-14 to 4-1 San Bernardino Valley College.
The Bulldogs edged the Wolverines 38-35 last year to win the American Championship Bowl.
Pasadena and Hancock both run the ball for more yards than they throw it. The Lancers average 198 yards rushing and 140 yards passing.
Local basketball fans got a glimpse of who will represent the Hancock College men’s and women’s basketball teams this coming season at Hancock…
The Bulldogs typically gain a lot more yards on the ground than through the air, and the stat is particularly lopsided this year. Hancock averages 282 yards a game rushing and 96 yards a game passing.
Hancock's quarterbacks didn't throw the ball much at Antelope Valley last week. They didn't have to. The Bulldogs rolled up 350 yards rushing. All of their six touchdowns came via the run.
Freshman Hancock kicker Edgar Zacarias had struggled with his field goal kicking, but he knocked home two field goal tries last Saturday night.
Big up front. Those three words seem to always apply to Arroyo Grande High's football team. Righetti, though, has a pretty good offensive line itself.
Hancock relies on a multi-back rotation. The Pasadena ground game depends a lot on the legs of freshman quarterback Edward Norton. Norton averages 70 yards a game rushing, easily the most on the team.
Norton is second in the league in rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns, and he trails a Bulldog in both.
You have free articles remaining.
DJ Whitmill, at 94 yards a game, is the Pacific League rushing leader. Maurice Smith leads the league in rushing touchdowns with seven. Whitmill is a sophomore. Smith is a freshman.
Hancock, riddled with injuries on its offensive line, had often struggled to finish drives. The Bulldogs had no such problem last Saturday night.
The Lancers average 21 points a game but they give up nearly 30 and have not defended particularly well against the rush (they give up 145 yards a game) or the pass (they yield 230 yards a game).
When an offense scores 40 points one week and 35 the next, its team generally wins both games.
Pasadena will have to deal with a Hancock rushing attack that has four backs among the league's top 10 in rushing yardage per game. The Bulldogs have five running backs, Whitmill, Smith, Eddie Battle, Terrance Raynor and Desmond Newkirk, who average at least 40 yards a game rushing.
Battle, at 62 yards an outing, is the second-leading rusher on the team.
Raynor has not had stats for Hancock's last two games. The others have stats for all five.
Hancock's defense has showed pretty well. The Bulldogs give up 19 points a game and just 265 yards of total offense an outing. The unit really has had only one rough game this year, in a 35-14 loss at Ventura in Hancock's second game of the season.
The Bulldogs have a reliable punter, Cade England. He averages nearly 40 yards a boot, and has landed eight punts inside an opponent's 20 yard line.
The Warriors finally slipped up against Paraclete two weeks ago, but they still hold the top spot in our power rankings.
After not having a particularly spectacular pass rush this year, the Bulldogs had four sacks last week.
They had better be adept at picking up the blitz Saturday. Pasadena outside linebacker Hector Palacios leads the league in sacks with 7.5.