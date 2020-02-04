Bulldog softball: Young Hancock College softball team set to swing into new season

Beyond that, Maumausolo said, the picture concerning a possible Hancock starting lineup for opening day, which is Tuesday with a home doubleheader against West Hills (Coalinga) that starts at 12 p.m., is pretty fluid.

“There’s a lot of battling for positions right now,” she said.

It’s no coincidence that each player on the Hancock roster has the word “Utility,” listed for a position next to her name.

“I told the players during fall ball that instead of learning two positions, they’ll be learning three,” said Maumausolo.

Fall ball was tough but nonetheless profitable for the Bulldogs, said Andrade.

“We played against (NCAA) Division I teams a lot,” she said. “We got a lot of experience.”

Maumausolo said, “We were playing Division I teams a lot, so there wasn’t a lot of hitting. But yes, this team can hit.”

“I think the team is getting just where it needs to be,” said Ehsya Glidewell.

After a successful playing career at Santa Ynez, Garcia took a year off from school after graduating in 2017.

“I decided to work and save some money,” she said.