RJ Grice, Angelo Ortiz and Ryheem Skinner have all played in post-season championship games.
They just haven't been on the winning side on any of them.
The trio will try to help their Hancock College football team change that Saturday night. Hancock will host San Bernardino Valley College at 6 p.m. that evening at Righetti High School in the American Championship Bowl.
"I'm ready to win one of these," said Skinner.
Both teams are 9-1. The Wolverines are ranked second in the American Division. The host Bulldogs are ranked third.
Hancock roared through its second 5-0 Pacific League campaign in as many years in the league. SBVC went 5-0 in the Mountain League.
Grice, a center, Ortiz, a linebacker, and Skinner, a running back, are all sophomores and they have all been integral to Hancock's success this year. Skinner averages 116 yards a game rushing, tops in the Pacific League. Ortiz is one of the leading tacklers in the league. Grice and the rest of the Hancock line have helped the Bulldogs' ball-carriers combine for a hefty 306 yards per game rushing average, far and away the best in the league.
Grice and Skinner played in the American Championship Bowl last year, which Hancock lost 35-14 to Southwestern College at Santa Maria High School.
Ortiz's St. Georges Technical High School (Middletown, Delaware) squad lost in the Delaware State Championship game Ortiz's junior year, in 2015. The Hancock sophomore played for Nassau Community College in New York for one season before coming to Hancock.
A sturdy Hancock defense that allows just 16 points a game will run up against a SBVC offense that averages 50.
"They're a quick-strike team," said Ortiz. "They can run the ball, but they like to rely on their quarterback."
That would be sophomore Armando Herrera who has thrown for 2.924 yards and 40 touchdowns this year. Herrera has thrown 10 interceptions.
"He likes to mainly throw the medium-range ball, get his receivers in space," said Ortiz. "He'll go downfield sometimes."
No, Ortiz said, the Bulldogs will not switch their pass coverage scheme to counter the Wolverines' passing attack.
"We can get the job done with our usual coverage," said Ortiz.
Hancock's secondary has been solid this year. The unit will go up against a prolific SBVC receivers corps which has six players who average more than 30 yards a game in receptions. Elijah Smith (68 yards in receptions a game, nine touchdown catches on the year) and Dejuan Moon (60 and 12) lead that group.
Jeffrey Proctor is the Wolverines' all purpose leader at 128 yards a game. Procter is SBVC's leading rusher at 76 yards a game, and he has returned two kicks for touchdowns.
The Wolverines average 318 yards a game through the air and 159 yards a game on the ground.
Speaking of rushing, the Bulldogs have had another big year with their ground game behind an offensive line that has just one sophomore, Grice.
Even with all that inexperience around him at the collegiate level, "We clicked as a unit the first week," said Grice.
"We've got a lot of chemistry."
Grice, guards Ahmeen Reese and Lucas Santana, along with tackles Harry Wilson and T.J. Boone have helped Skinner and Jayden Vargas, a freshman who starred at St. Joseph High School, top the Pacific League in rushing. Skinner and Vargas have both run for 12 touchdowns this year. Vargas averages 86 yards a game rushing, second in the league behind Skinner.
Isaac Bausley and Eddie Battle are two more productive Hancock ball-carriers.
Hancock sophomores Seth Ollice (Righetti graduate) and Dominic King (St. Joseph grad) help anchor the Bulldogs' defensive line. Hancock allows just 87 yards a game rushing.
The Bulldogs give up an average of 179 yards a game passing. Curt McDonald and Domanic Chapa help anchor a steady Hancock secondary that figures to be tested Saturday night.
The SBVC defense allows 306 yards a game (pretty good) and just over 100 yards rushing per contest (very good). The Wolverines give up just over 27 points a game (not so good).
An SBVC unit that has a lot of interceptions (18) will go against a quarterback, Hancock freshman Thomas Carr, who hasn't thrown many (three). Carr's back-up, Steven Schouten, has thrown just three interceptions himself.