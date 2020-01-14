Beginning and intermediate tennis courses available at Hancock

Eight-week intermediate and beginning tennis courses will begin Jan. 25 on the Hancock College courts.
The intermediate course will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays each week and is designed to teach students intermediate tennis skills through various activities and drills, intended to teach more advanced movements and strokes.
The movements and skills include various spins and strategy shots.
The beginning course is intended to teach students knowledge and skills that will help students become proficient enough to enjoy tennis and participate at the beginning level. The course will emphasize fundamental strokes, strategy and fun.
Enrollment fee for each course is $48. Intermediate course students need to bring a new can of Penn Tennis Balls. Beginning course students need to bring a new can of Penn pressure-less orange and yellow tennis balls.
Students can register online at
www.hancockcollege.edu/community education or in person with registration form at the Community Education Building S at Hancock.
Contact Patrick Ortiz at 805-934-9911 for more information.
