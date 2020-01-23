Air Force veteran Sarah Gudeman has been a real find for Hancock women's basketball team

"Her skill level has gone up several levels from where it was at this time last year," Nerelli said. "She really put in the work on her game last spring and summer."

Gudeman said she was a four-year starter at Brown County High School in Nashville, Indiana, from where she graduated in 2012. After not playing the game competitively for six-plus years, "It took me five months to fully adjust," to playing at the junior college level, Gudeman said.

"Besides trying to get my skills back up, one, all of the girls on the team except for me were local and, two, they were already in the flow when I was just getting started."

The Air Force veteran said, "It took until our first conference game last year for me to get my confidence up."

Nerelli said, "With the leadership Sarah has acquired from her years in the Air Force, the other girls on the team really respect her."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Things are breaking Gudeman's way now. It hasn't always been that way since she left Nashville, a small community that is nonetheless the center of the Brown County Art Colony.